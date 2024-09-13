Revolution Visit Orlando City SC on Saturday Night

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The New England Revolution (8-15-3; 27 pts.) are on the road to take on Orlando City SC (10-10-7; 37 pts.), 7:30 p.m. ET at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday night. The match is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies calling the match, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

New England and Orlando will square off for the second time this year after the Lions claimed a 3-1 victory in Foxborough on July 13. The Revolution own the edge in the all-time series, 7-4-7, and have claimed points in five of their last six trips to Orlando (2-1-3). Orlando City, currently seventh in the Eastern Conference, closed the month of August with a 3-0 win over Nashville SC.

New England enters the weekend with a five-point gap to the Eastern Conference playoff line after picking up one point in last weekend's 2-2 draw against St. Louis CITY SC. Newly acquired forward Luca Langoni netted his second goal with the club in his first MLS start and Gillette Stadium debut. The young Argentine, acquired via the MLS Under-22 Initiative from Boca Juniors, has recorded two goals and one assist in just 118 minutes in a Revolution uniform.

Just before halftime against St. Louis, captain and midfielder Carles Gil put New England in front, sending a low shot off the post and in for his sixth goal of the league campaign. Entering Saturday's contest, Carles Gil (71) is two assists shy of matching Steve Ralston's club record of 73 helpers in MLS regular season play. The three-time MLS All-Star has reached the scoresheet in six of his last seven appearances, with two goals and seven assists during that stretch. Including a playoff win in Orlando in 2020, Gil owns six goals and seven assists in nine career games played against the Lions.

Alongside Gil and Langoni, forwards Giacomo Vrioni and Dylan Borrero both started in last Saturday's match for the first time since returning from injuries. Vrioni has tallied seven goals in his last nine league appearances, with a pair of multi-goal performances. Midfielder Nacho Gil collected his first minutes since returning from a knee injury in last weekend's result, recording an 18-minute shift off the bench. Another recent contributor has been midfielder Ian Harkes, who has contributed three assists in the last three games.

Another one of New England's summer additions played a role on Saturday, as defender Tim Parker made his Revolution debut against his former club. On the right side of the backline, Homegrown Player Peyton Miller tallied his first second MLS start and first 90-minute performance. The 16-year-old from Unionville, Conn. has appeared in four league matches since making his MLS debut in July. In goal, Aljaž Ivačič matched his MLS career high with a nine-save performance.

The Revolution will welcome back Xavier Arreaga, Esmir Bajraktarević, and Alhassan Yusuf this week after the trio missed last week's match through international duty. Bajraktarević is back with the team after his first senior call-up to the Bosnia & Herzegovina national team, in which the 19-year-old tallied his first international assist just three minutes into his debut off the bench against the Netherlands. Bajraktarević earned his second cap with a substitute appearance against Hungary.

2024 Major League Soccer Regular Season Revolution Match: #27

MLS Matchday #32

New England Revolution at Orlando City SC

Saturday, September 14, 2024

7:30 p.m. ET

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2024

