Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it hosts Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta owns a 3-3-4 all-time record against Nashville SC, 2-1-1 at home and 1-2-3 on the road in the series. This will be the second matchup between the clubs this season they played to a 1-1 draw at GEODIS Park on May 18.

Atlanta currently sits 10th in the Eastern Conference standings on 31 points with seven regular season games remaining, while Nashville enters the weekend in 15th place with 26 points.

Atlanta is coming off its third away win of the season as it defeated Charlotte FC 1-0 before the international break on Aug. 31 to secure a crucial three points in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Jay Fortune scored his first MLS goal and the midfielder has already set career-bests with two assists, seven starts and 20 appearances in 2024.

Brad Guzan recorded his fifth MLS clean sheet of the season against Charlotte and marked the 59th clean sheet of his MLS regular season career with Atlanta. Only eight goalkeepers have earned at least 60 clean sheets with one franchise in league history.

