Houston Dynamo FC Host Familiar Western Conference Foe Real Salt Lake
September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC continue their three-match homestand this Saturday, Sept. 14, hosting Real Salt Lake at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled at 7:30 p.m. CT. The matchup will mark the ninth meeting between the two sides in all competitions since the start of 2023.
The Club will also continue their Theme Night festivities by hosting Noche Latina as part of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.
The Dynamo will close their three-match homestand versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, Sept. 18, before traveling to the state capital to face in-state rivals Austin FC on Saturday, Sept. 21.
WHO: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 14 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr
Spanish: Pablo Ramirez and Jesus Bracamontes
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO: Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2024
- CF Montréal Hosts Charlotte FC on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Acquires International Roster Spot from Chicago - Real Salt Lake
- Whitecaps FC Sign Midfielder Jeevan Badwal and Forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau to MLS Contracts - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution Visit Orlando City SC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Familiar Western Conference Foe Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Bartosz Slisz to Become Designated Player for Remainder of 2024 Season - Atlanta United FC
- Etihad Player of the Month: Santiago Rodríguez Secures August Award - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Collaborates with Black Star to Host Free Youth Clinics and College ID Camps - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns to Houston Saturday in MLS Regular-Season Action - Real Salt Lake
- Match Preview: C.F. Montreal vs Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Travels to Atlanta United After International Break - Nashville SC
- Hell Is Real Derby Returns to Cincinnati as FCC Looks for Season Sweep - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Familiar Western Conference Foe Real Salt Lake
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Collaborates with Black Star to Host Free Youth Clinics and College ID Camps
- Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Noche Latina
- Héctor Herrera Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Seventh Clean Sheet of the Regular Season