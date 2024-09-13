Houston Dynamo FC Host Familiar Western Conference Foe Real Salt Lake

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC continue their three-match homestand this Saturday, Sept. 14, hosting Real Salt Lake at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled at 7:30 p.m. CT. The matchup will mark the ninth meeting between the two sides in all competitions since the start of 2023.

The Club will also continue their Theme Night festivities by hosting Noche Latina as part of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

The Dynamo will close their three-match homestand versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, Sept. 18, before traveling to the state capital to face in-state rivals Austin FC on Saturday, Sept. 21.

WHO: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 14 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr

Spanish: Pablo Ramirez and Jesus Bracamontes

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO: Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

