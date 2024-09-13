Bartosz Slisz to Become Designated Player for Remainder of 2024 Season

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that it has changed roster designation tags on two players. Effective for the remainder of the season, Bartosz Slisz will now occupy Atlanta United's second Designated Player slot. In a corresponding move, the club bought down the Salary Budget Charge of defender Stian Gregersen to remove his Designated Player tag by utilizing General Allocation Money (GAM). Read more about the league's 2024 roster rules and regulations HERE.

The club received additional GAM after opting into the league's newly created U22 Initiative Player Model at the end of Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window. MLS implemented new roster construction rules on July 18 which gave clubs increased flexibility and creative control over discretionary funds. Clubs are now able to choose one of two roster models at the beginning of each season and were given the option to declare their model for the rest of the 2024 season. Read more about the league's recent roster rule changes HERE.

Atlanta United (8-12-7, 31 points) returns to action Saturday, September 14 when it hosts Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

