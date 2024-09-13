LAFC Travels to Face Galaxy in Rivalry Matchup on Saturday, September 14, at Dignity Health Sports Park

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC travels to face Galaxy in a Western Conference rivalry matchup on Saturday, September 14, at Dignity Health Sports Park. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

Saturday's contest is the third regular-season meeting between LAFC and the Galaxy this season, with the Black & Gold defeating the Galaxy 2-1 on April 6 at BMO Stadium and 2-1 on July 4 at The Rose Bowl Stadium. The Galaxy enter the match in first place in the Western Conference (15-6-7, 52 points), just ahead of second-place LAFC (14-6-6, 48 points). The all-time series is tied at 9-9-5 heading into Saturday's matchup, across all competitions.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. Galaxy

Kickoff: September 14 @ 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Calif.)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.