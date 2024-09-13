Nashville SC Travels to Atlanta United After International Break

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







The Boys in Gold are headed down to the Peach State to take on Atlanta United as the MLS regular season begins to wind down.

Key Storylines

1. Matchup History - Being regional rivals, the Boys in Gold and the Five Stripes have faced off on numerous occasions. Nashville SC holds a 4W-4D-3L record against Atlanta United across all competitions. In the last five MLS meetings between the sides, Nashville has scored eight goals and boasts four wins and one loss. The Boys in Gold and the Five Stripes played to a 1-1 draw at GEODIS Park earlier this season.

Changes in ATL's lineup - Atlanta United has a different look compared to this past May when the Five Stripes visited GEODIS Park. They've parted ways with Argentine playmaker Thiago Almada, Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and American leftback Caleb Wiley, while adding reinforcements in Aleksei Miranchuk from Serie A side Atalanta. The Atlanta club has also parted ways with their former head coach, Gonzalo Pineda.

3. Hany vs. Atlanta - Nashville's #10 loves playing the Five Stripes, and his record against them reflects that. In 10 matches against Atlanta, Mukhtar has registered six goals and six assists, his most against any MLS club in league action.

Opposition Player to Watch

Georgian (the country, not the state) forward Saba Lobjanidze looks to be one of Atlanta's most dangerous players this season. With six goals and seven assists, he leads Atlanta in goal contributions this season. the Georgian is one the Boys in Gold will need to look out for.

Nashville SC @ Atlanta United

2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 31

Saturday, September 14 | 6:30 p.m. CT

Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA

Broadcast Details

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.