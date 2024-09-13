Rapids Return Home for Clash with Portland Timbers at DICK's Sporting Goods Park

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (13-9-5, 44 pts.) will return home for MLS play against the Portland Timbers (11-9-7, 40 pts.) this Saturday. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

These two sides are set for their second and final MLS regular season match and their third contest across all competitions in 2024. The Rapids will be looking for their first win against Portland this season, with the Timbers winning both matches so far at Providence Park. Their first match this year was back in February to kick off the 2024 MLS Season, where Calvin Harris scored the lone goal for the Rapids in a 4-1 loss.

Despite those losses, Colorado sits at fourth in the Western Conference at 44 points with Portland down in eighth at 40 points. The Rapids will search for their third consecutive victory in MLS play to strengthen their position in the upper half of the conference standings.

In their most recent contest, the Rapids earned three points on the road in thrilling fashion against FC Dallas. Following a brace from Rafael Navarro, Colorado clawed their way back to a 2-2 scoreline with little time remaining in the match. Stepping up to play hero for the road side was Homegrown forward Darren Yapi, who added to his collection of last-minute goals over the last few months. Yapi dinked a shot over the Dallas goalkeeper into a wide-open net to secure the victory in the 93rd minute for the Rapids.

The goal was Yapi's second of the MLS season and his third across all competitions. All three goals were scored in the 90th minute or later, including a previous MLS regular-season goal against St. Louis CITY SC on July 7, 2024. Yapi also scored a game-winning goal in the 96th minute against Deportivo Toluca in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 on Aug. 16, 2024.

On the other end of Saturday's contest is a Portland side that also earned a victory in their last MLS match. The club, who has had the past week off, came out on top against Seattle on August 31. Juan Mosquera scored the lone goal in a 1-0 clean sheet victory at Providence Park for the Cascadia Cup.

This will be the 31st time that these two have faced off in MLS regular season play, with Portland having the slight edge in the season series. Although the Timbers have a better record against Colorado, the Rapids have put up an impressive record at home. The club is 8-1-5 at home against Portland all-time and will look to continue that success on Saturday night.

