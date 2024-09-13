Match Preview: C.F. Montreal vs Charlotte FC

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC are ready to get back on track against C.F. Montreal as they look to finish strong with seven remaining matches. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Match: C.F. Montreal vs Charlotte FC

When: Saturday, September 14

Where: Stade Saputo, Montreal, CA

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

Previous Matches:

Charlotte FC 0 - 1 Atlanta United (Major League Soccer | August 31)

FC Cincinnati 4 - 1 C.F. Montreal (Major League Soccer | August 31)

Eastern Conference Table: For the full live table, click here.

1. Inter Miami CF - 59 points, 27 GP

2. FC Cincinnati - 51 points, 27 GP

3. Columbus Crew - 49 points, 26 GP

4. New York Red Bulls - 43 points, 28 GP

5. New York City FC - 39 points, 27 GP

6. Charlotte FC - 38 points, 27 GP

7. Orlando City SC - 37 points, 27 GP

8. Toronto FC - 33 points, 28 GP

9. D.C. United - 32 points, 28 GP

---------- Playoff Line ----------

The Skipper Stays

Midfielder Ashley Westwood has quickly cemented his status as a fan favorite since joining Charlotte FC before the start of the 2023 season. From the moment he arrived, his connection with the club and its supporters was undeniable. Just as the fans have embraced their captain, Westwood has found a deep affection for both the city and community. On the field, he's been a vital part of the team, logging more minutes than any other CLTFC outfield player this season. His leadership and consistent performance have now been rewarded with a new contract, keeping him at the club through 2026, with an option to extend into 2027.

Reflecting on his journey, Westwood shared, "The minute I walked through the door it felt like home. The fans have taken to me, which is always a great feeling. My family has settled in, and Charlotte is an amazing place, with an incredible football club. I'm just happy to be here and excited to stay for many more years."

Charlotte FC's Head Coach Dean Smith expressed his delight in having the skipper commit to the club for the long term. Under Smith's leadership, Westwood has flourished, already equaling his goal contribution from last season, with seven matches still remaining.

"He's our All-American hero, even though he's a Brit we call him an All-American hero," laughed Smith. "We're happy to have him. His influence, personality, character, but on top of that his professionalism and what he's shown in games is the reason why he's earned that new contract and we're happy that he signed."

Westwood's contract extension brings some positive news during what has been a challenging spell for the team. Despite recent setbacks, including dissapointing results to the New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United, the captain remains focused on leading the squad back on track. The defeat to rivals Atlanta was particularly painful, but Westwood is already looking forward to their next match against Montreal as a chance to make things right.

"We know what we want to do, we are aiming for top four. We've got a good run. The last two games were dissapointing, we know that. We haven't performed to what we can, and it's about putting that right against Montreal on the weekend."

As the season approaches its final stretch, Westwood's influence will be crucial to Charlotte FC's success. The team tends to follow his lead, and when their captain is playing at his best, the rest of the squad often rises to the occasion. His steady leadership will be key as the team pushes for a strong finish and looks to achieve the goals they set out for themselves.

The Opponent

After a strong start to the season with back-to-back victories, C.F. Montreal has struggled in the post-Wilfried Nancy era. They currently sit near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, holding the 13th spot, which places them seven positions behind Charlotte FC. Montreal is winless in their last four games, having lost three of them while conceding a staggering 12 goals over that stretch.

Despite this difficult run of form, which has put their playoff hopes in jeopardy, Montreal is still miraculously only five points away from securing a playoff spot. Club president Gabriel Gervais continues to express confidence in head coach Laurent Courtouis, who is still navigating the challenges of his first head coaching role in MLS.

"The expectations are the same, and we want to reach the playoffs," Gervais stated. "I'm optimistic and I believe we can do it, but it's up to the coach and the players to find solutions."

Though Montreal's recent results have been poor, Charlotte FC's Dean Smith sees a team with a clear identity that can pose a real threat if underestimated. Having just lost to an Atlanta United side that was also in poor form, Charlotte knows they must be careful not to squander another chance.

"If you don't respect them it'll be at your peril because they're a good footballing team," said Smith.

This match will also be a special occasion as MLS icon Ignacio Piatti is set to be inducted onto the Club's Wall of Fame. The Wall of Fame, a permanent feature at Stade Saputo, honors players who have made significant contributions to the Club's history and the leagues in which the Bleu-blanc-noir have played. A special halftime ceremony will mark Piatti's induction.

The Season So Far

In their third season, CLTFC find themselves in a much stronger position, aiming for a top-four finish rather than just trying to squeeze into the playoffs like in previous years. Head Coach Dean Smith has the team in 6th place in the Eastern Conference through 27 of 34 regular season matches while boasting the second best defense in the league.

This summer, the team went on an impressive run on the road. They took down Supporter's Shield contenders FC Cincinnati 3-1, drew defending champions Columbus Crew 1-1, and then drew Austin FC 2-2, all in the space of eight days.

After a brief Leagues Cup run in which the team beat Cruz Azul in a penalty shootout at home but ultimately were eliminated in the group stage, the team will now enter the stretch run of the season reenergized by the extended break and ready to push for the playoffs.

A relatively disappointing 1-1 draw with the Red Bulls opened this stretch run, followed by an end-to-end 1-0 loss against rivals Atlanta United. Smith and his players will be looking to use their road match against C.F. Montreal as the launching pad to get their form and momentum back on track.

WATCH WITH FANS

Join us at Kilted Buffalo - Plaza Midwood in Charlotte, NC, as we cheer on Charlotte FC at our official Away Match Watch Party, presented by Modelo.

Saturday, September 14th | Kickoff at 7:30 PM | Address: 1212 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

