Inter Miami CF and Espolòn® Tequila Unite for a Month-Long Celebration of Hispanic Heritage

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF and Espolòn® Tequila are coming together to honor Hispanic Heritage Month, highlighting the vibrant community of fútbol fans that are part of the core of Inter Miami's multicultural identity. While both organizations celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture year-round, this special occasion offers an opportunity to give extra recognition to the fans, players, and traditions that define the Club.

Andrea Sengara, VP of Marketing at Campari Group, expressed excitement about teaming up with Inter Miami for this initiative: "Hispanic Heritage Month is an incredible opportunity to honor the contributions and rich cultural tapestry of Hispanic and Latino communities. Espolòn Tequila celebrates Hispanic culture every day, but we are especially thrilled to bring this celebration to fútbol fans alongside Inter Miami CF. We look forward to sharing the vibrant essence of Hispanic culture with all the passionate supporters of our community."

A Reflection of South Florida's Diversity

With 20 players of Latin American and Spanish heritage, Inter Miami's First Team is a true reflection of South Florida's rich cultural landscape. Players such as Paraguayan midfielder Matías Rojas and Argentine defender Marcelo 'Chelo' Weigandt feel at home both on and off the pitch, celebrating their heritage while contributing to the team's success.

"What makes me most proud of my culture is how modern life coexists with the indigenous heritage passed down to us. I love that [the Guarani language] is still respected and remains a constant part of our daily lives," said Rojas.

Weigandt also shared his pride in his roots: "Being Argentine greatly influences my playing style. Argentine players are seen as warriors, known for their effort and sacrifice. I live by that - I may make mistakes, but my attitude and drive will never falter."

Fan Celebrations & Special Events

Calling all fans to come celebrate their heritage and roots while supporting Inter Miami! Adult Fans 21+, show your pride and join the festivities that Espolòn Tequila has in store, as we come together to honor our cultures and the beautiful game.

Fans are invited to bring their country's flags to the Sept. 14 (Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union; 7:30 p.m. ET) and Sept. 28 (Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC; 7:30 p.m. ET) matches and share their pride on social media. Espolòn Tequila will take over Chase Stadium's Fan Zone on Sept. 28, providing a variety of engaging activities for adult fans 21+, including:

Photo booth

Fútbol jugglers

Exclusive Espolòn and Inter Miami CF merchandise

Sampling opportunities

Special player appearance by Argentine Inter Miami defender Nicolás Freire on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Exclusive Merchandise & Patches

On Sept. 28, custom Hispanic Heritage patches featuring the flags of nearly 20 different countries will be available at any Chase Stadium team store location with any purchase. Fans can also choose to have the patches pressed onto items in-store to proudly showcase their heritage.

Espolòn Tequila's Special Offerings

Espolòn Tequila is elevating the celebration with unique experiences and offerings throughout Chase Stadium on Sept. 28. These include:

Cantina at Gate 3

Pop-Up Cantina on the second floor of the NW Club

Mini Cantina in the Fan Zone

For the first time, Inter Miami CF and Espolòn® Tequila are expanding Hispanic Heritage Night into a full month of celebrations, paying tribute to the community that is central to both brands' identity. Espolòn® Tequila encourages adult fans 21+ to please drink responsibly.

