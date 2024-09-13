Etihad Player of the Month: Santiago Rodríguez Secures August Award
September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City Football Club is pleased to confirm that forward Santiago Rodríguez has been awarded Etihad's Player of the Month for August.
The talented 24-year-old has remained a standout player for City in 2024 and that has seen him claim the Player of the Month award for a fifth time this season.
His skill and trickery on the ball make him a nightmare for defenders. Rodríguez scored in three consecutive games for City, including a memorable strike against Liga MX outfit Tigres during a 2-1 win in Leagues Cup.
That took Rodríguez to 11 goals in all competitions this season, a tally he will hope to add to in the remaining games.
A worthy winner, the Club would like to congratulate Santi on this achievement.
