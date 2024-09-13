Injury Report: Two out vs. D.C. United

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on D.C. United on Saturday, September 14.

Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without two players for the game.

Malachi Jones is still recovering from a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg, while Julian Fernández is out due to suspension.

You can watch the game on  MLS Season Pass  on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2024 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Julian Fernández - OUT - Suspended

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.