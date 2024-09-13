Injury Report: Two out vs. D.C. United
September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on D.C. United on Saturday, September 14.
Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without two players for the game.
Malachi Jones is still recovering from a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg, while Julian Fernández is out due to suspension.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2024 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Julian Fernández - OUT - Suspended
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2024
- Injury Report: Two out vs. D.C. United - New York City FC
- LAFC Travels to Face Galaxy in Rivalry Matchup on Saturday, September 14, at Dignity Health Sports Park - Los Angeles FC
- LAFC Signs Luca Bombino, David Ochoa, Diego Rosales and Adrian Wibowo from LAFC2 - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF and Espolòn® Tequila Unite for a Month-Long Celebration of Hispanic Heritage - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC at St. Louis City SC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Return Home for Clash with Portland Timbers at DICK's Sporting Goods Park - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC Set for Showdown with Seattle Sounders on Sunday - Sporting Kansas City
- CF Montréal Hosts Charlotte FC on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Acquires International Roster Spot from Chicago - Real Salt Lake
- Whitecaps FC Sign Midfielder Jeevan Badwal and Forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau to MLS Contracts - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution Visit Orlando City SC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Familiar Western Conference Foe Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Bartosz Slisz to Become Designated Player for Remainder of 2024 Season - Atlanta United FC
- Etihad Player of the Month: Santiago Rodríguez Secures August Award - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Collaborates with Black Star to Host Free Youth Clinics and College ID Camps - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns to Houston Saturday in MLS Regular-Season Action - Real Salt Lake
- Match Preview: C.F. Montreal vs Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Travels to Atlanta United After International Break - Nashville SC
- Hell Is Real Derby Returns to Cincinnati as FCC Looks for Season Sweep - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.