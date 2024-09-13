Real Salt Lake Acquires International Roster Spot from Chicago

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has acquired an international roster spot for the remainder of the 2024 Major League Soccer season from the Chicago Fire in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Real Salt Lake (13-6-8, 47 pts., 3rd West) returns to action Saturday following last week's FIFA international break, with a South Texas trip to face the Houston Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 P.M. MT with broadcast available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Seven games remain for RSL in the 2024 MLS reg. season, as the Club looks to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the 14th time in 17 years. Following the Sept. 14 match at Houston, RSL wraps up the campaign with four of its final six contests at its America First Field home, where the Claret-and-Cobalt have sold out eight consecutive contests and nine of 13, posting a 10-3-1 / 31-point record across all competitions this season. RSL hosts West rivals Dallas and Portland on Wednesday and Saturday, Sept. 18 / 21 next week, with October home dates against Minnesota (Oct. 2) and Vancouver (Oct. 19 Decision Day), prior to the postseason.

Information for tickets and more can be found at www.RSL.com/tickets.

