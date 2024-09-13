Chicago Fire FC Acquires $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Real Salt Lake. In exchange, RSL will receive a 2024 international roster slot.

The Fire will conclude their three-game homestand with a match against the New York Red Bulls at Soldier Field on Saturday, Sept. 14. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT, the contest will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass and locally on WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish) and 890 WLS-AM (English).

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires $50,000 in 2025 GAM from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a 2024 international roster slot.

