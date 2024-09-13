Minnesota United FC at St. Louis City SC Preview
September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns from a brief international window break and travels south to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday night.
MNUFC was off this past week, but captured a victory on the road at the San Jose Earthquakes during its previous regular-season fixture, where Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored a brace to help lift the Loons to a win and three crucial points in San Jose. Newly-acquired players such as striker Kelvin Yeboah and midfielder Joaquín Pereyra could make an impact for the Loons this weekend on the road.
The St. Louis CITY SC side has struggled mightily this season compared to their inaugural campaign in 2023. They enter this weekend's match having won only twice in their last 10 regular-season matches. CITYPARK remains a strength for St. Louis and continually poses a challenge to visiting teams, notably as CITY SC defeated LA Galaxy in late August by a 2-1 score at home. Of note, the Loons last year defeated CITY SC in St. Louis, which broke the Missouri side's five-game win streak at the start their inaugural MLS season.
Minnesota's international players have all returned from duty with their national teams, looking to keep up the winning ways on the road this weekend. With the end of the regular season in sight, and the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs approaching, getting points out of each game is vital for MNUFC in order to qualify for the postseason.
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON EXPECTATIONS FACING ST. LOUIS CITY SC...
"They've [St. Louis CITY SC] have had a slight change of fortune over the course of the last couple of games. They're obviously really fighting for their lives at the bottom in the same way that we are, in the same way that a lot of the teams that are around us. They're a team that I'm sure are looking at this game as being absolutely crucial for the remainder of their season and their fortune. We've got to make sure that we handle that situation well, that we understand the magnitude of the game for us, but also for them, because that will certainly play its part in how it feels there. From what I've seen so far of their atmosphere and what they've been able to create in a short space of time since they've been born as a franchise, it's impressive. I think the occasion is something that we first and foremost need to make sure that we're on top of before we start talking about the technical sides of the game."
MIDFIELDER WIL TRAPP ON KEY POINTS OF EMPHASIS TOWARDS A PLAYOFFS PUSH...
"There's a myriad of things, but I think the most important ones are understanding that every game matters, of course. But belief, right, there's not that many points separating fourth place to ninth place, there's really not. So, I think for us it's believing that we can push and one game, two games, three games, whatever it is, however many wins we think we can get, we can get more. It's that belief and that confidence to go say home or away, we're coming to win. We found that we're in good stead when we push to win and try not to lose; when we're playing not to lose, that's when the games become tricky. When we're being protagonists and really pushing against the opponent, I think that's where we found success this year."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Zarek Valentin - Lower Leg (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ ST. LOUIS CITY SC
CITYPARK | St. Louis, Missouri
09.14.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 28
7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 10-11-6 (36 pts. | 5-6-2 on the road)
STL: 5-10-13 (28 pts. | 5-4-5 at home)
