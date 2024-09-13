Hell Is Real Derby Returns to Cincinnati as FCC Looks for Season Sweep

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







The top rivalry matchup in MLS returns to the field on Saturday night. FC Cincinnati will host Columbus Crew in the 13th regular season, and 15th overall playing of the Hell is Real derby.

FC Cincinnati have had some time off to rest up and prepare for the matchup. Thanks to the international window FCC will have gone 13 days between matches, but fortunately, most of the group remained in Cincinnati to work together as the team gears up for the stretch run.

Sometimes, those long gaps can be a problem, especially this late in the season. While the break gives the opportunity to rest and recover physically and mentally, not having games each week can dull the edge of intensity. But both FCC Head Coach Pat Noonan and Captain Luciano Acosta feel the rivalry game that waited for The Orange and Blue at the end of the break helped keep the group focused and mindful of what comes at the end of that break.

"The trainings have been really good. I think the energy within the group has been good and we got a couple extra days to work on some things," Noonan said. "But sometimes there can be a lull in that break. But that wasn't the feeling that I got from our training. So guys have been excellent."

"I think this team continues training in a good way and responding to adversity," Acosta said on Thursday. "I think the game against Montreal, you saw a really strong team that was prepared to respond. Now, focusing on the next game...the team is focused. They're prepared. And you know, we're at home, so we're ready for a good game.

"In games like this, in front of your fans, these are games that you have to win, and that's the mentality that we have to go in with. These are games that you have to win, that's what we want to give to our fans at home and everywhere, a win."

Acosta has been a point of interest for those in the FCC universe, particularly his health over the last two months. The 2023 MLS MVP's last start for FCC was two months and one day prior to the Hell is Real derby, but now, with the break between games and serving his suspension against Montréal, he feels he is ready and past his ailments.

"Mentally, I prepared. I'm in a good moment right now," Acosta said. "Mentally, physically, my feet. I feel really good."

"With Lucho, this break has helped him to physically get into a better place," Noonan added. "He's pushed himself for the last 10 days and gotten a lot of extra work, more than the rest of the group, to try to build his fitness back."

The last time FCC and Columbus Crew faced off, the Orange and Blue took all three points thanks to a 2-1 victory at Lower.com Field. In the rivalry's history, neither club has outright swept the season series.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew - Saturday September 14, 2024 - 7:30 p.m. ET - TQL Stadium

HOW TO WATCH

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

TV Talent (English, Apple): Jake Zivin (PxP), Taylor Twellman (Analyst)

TV Talent (Spanish, Apple): Sammy Sadovnik (PXP), Diego Valeri (Analysis)

Radio (English): Fox Sports 1360

Radio (Spanish): La Mega 97.7 FM

Radio Talent (English): Tom Gelehrter (PXP), Kevin McCloskey (Analyst)

Radio Talent: (Spanish): Gustavo Luques (PXP), José Romero (Analyst)

All-time vs Columbus Crew

The fiercest rivalry in MLS returns to action this week, and the last time these two faced off earlier this season, FC Cincinnati got the better of the Crew with a 2-1 victory at Lower.Com Field. Kevin Kelsy scored the opener in his debut on a header, and Luciano Acosta soon thereafter notched the winner. The Orange and Blue earned victory in Columbus for the first time ever.

The last time Columbus came to Cincinnati in the regular season, Acosta was the hero again as FCC earned a 3-2 victory.

2023 was the first time FCC and The Crew had met three times, and the first since 2017 when the two Ohio clubs met in a knockout match.

In the regular season, Hell is Real matches in Cincinnati have historically been favorable to The Orange and Blue, with points earned in five of the previous six matches.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

HELL IS REAL - Saturday will be the 13th MLS Regular season battle - and the 15th including last season's Eastern Conference Final and the 2017 U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round - between Ohio rivals FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew. Cincinnati look to sweep the season series over the Crew following May's 2-1 victory for the Orange and Blue at Lower.com Field, the club's first win in Columbus.

Upcoming Milestones - Several FC Cincinnati players are nearing milestone appearances for the club:

Yuya Kubo has made 148 appearances, and is two appearances shy of becoming the first player in club history to play in 150 matches for the club, across all competitions. Five players in club history have made over 100 appearances for the club, but four players are approaching that milestone.

Alvas Powell and Ian Murphy (who is out Saturday due to yellow card accumulation) each enter Saturday with 99 games played while Roman Celentano and Obinna Nwobodo have made 97 appearances.

Home sweet home - FC Cincinnati are 20-7-4 in MLS Regular Season play over the last two seasons at TQL Stadium. No other team in MLS has won as many league matches over the past two years.

Clinching Scenarios - FC Cincinnati enter Saturday one point shy of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Orange and Blue will secure a third-straight playoff berth on Saturday with any of the following:

A win vs Columbus Crew OR

A draw vs Columbus Crew OR

A loss/draw by any of the following teams on Saturday: TOR, NE, ATL, CLT, RBNY.

Unavailable for action - Due to Yellow Card accumulation, FC Cincinnati will be without Miles Robinson and Ian Murphy for Saturday's match. Luciano Acosta and DeAndre Yedlin return to action after serving their yellow card accumulation suspensions versus CF Montréal.

Scouting Columbus Crew (14-5-7, 49 points, 3rd in Eastern Conference, L-W-W-L-D)

Columbus Crew's last game was - perhaps - the most strange and notable game of the season, making the 4-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders essentially impossible to evaluate. Just before halftime, the Columbus Crew keeper took a Red Card for a foul outside of the box. With all other keepers away on international duty or injured, Columbus was forced to insert midfielder Sean Zawadski as goalkeeper while also playing a man down.

What transpired next was Seattle taking advantage of not only the numerical advantage but also the unfamiliar player in net and scoring four goals.

Outside of this anomaly of a game, Columbus Crew have been one of the best teams in MLS this season and recently raised another trophy as Leagues Cup 2024 champions. But the end of the season is going to be frantic, with so many delayed and rescheduled games Columbus was forced to play this week through the international break and still need to make up one more game down the stretch. Condensing an already tight schedule in the final weeks of the season.

In 2024, the Columbus Crew has been one of the most dominant teams in MLS, with a league-leading goal differential of 24 and a second-to-last Eastern Conference tally of 52 goals scored. With a combination of success at home and on the road, the Crew have a 7-3-3 record when playing away from Lower.Com Field.

DP star Cucho Hernández, who was recently called into the Colombian national team, leads Columbus with 13 goals in 20 games played. He has also added 10 assists, second only to Diego Rossi, who has 11, along with 10 goals of his own. Rossi is also the only player to have appeared in all 26 matches this season for Columbus.

On defense, the Crew have deployed a combination of defenses. Still, Rudy Camacho has been at the core of the center-back group, with Max Armundsen and Steven Moreira on the left and right of a three-man back line. Algerian international Mo Farssi and Ukrainian defender Yevhen Cheberko have also featured prominently in the defense.

Most commonly, Crew Head Coach Wilfried Nancy has utilized a formation similar to the FC Cincinnati formation that has been publicly commented as resembling a sword. Utilizing a 3 man centerback group, two wingbacks, two center defenders in the midfield, two attacking midfielders, and a striker at the top. Nancy has become well known for his particular style and being able to have his teams excel inside of it. Prioritizing a possession-based style that looks to progress the ball with short passes and press with energy. Similarly, the roster has flexibility, so several pieces can be swapped in and out with ease. On average, the Crew plays with 60 percent possession.

While the Crew struggled in net in their most recent match, that is not typically an issue. Patrick Schulte has been the cornerstone of their GK room but was away making his USMNT debut. Schulte, a 2021 SuperDraft pick from Saint Louis University, has risen through the ranks from MLS NEXT Pro and has started 21 games this season while conceding just 19 goals.

