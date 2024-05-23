Weston Wilson's Three Run Homer Walks-Off Red Wings as 'Pigs Prevail in 10 Innings

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Weston Wilson smacked a walk-off three-run homer in the 10th innings as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (18-28) toppled the Rochester Red Wings (23-22) in 10 innings by a final of 5-2 on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Rochester was off and running early in the first, loading the bases as the first three batters of the game reached. Travis Blankenhorn then hooked a two-run double into rightfield, scoring the first runs of the game.

The IronPigs tied the game with solo homer from Aramis Garcia, his first of the year, and Matt Kroon, his second, to tie the game at 2-2 in the second.

The game stayed deadlocked at 2-2 until the 10th. In the top of the frame, Simon Muzziotti collected his second outfield assist of the game, throwing out the placed runner at third on a flyout to help keep the Red Wings off the board.

In the bottom half of the 10th, David Dahl was intentionally walked to begin the inning with the placed runner at second, bringing up Wilson. Wilson responded by demolishing his fourth homer of the season out to right, a walk-off three-run jack.

Ryan Burr (2-1) earned the win in relief for the 'Pigs, firing a perfect 10th, striking out one while facing just two hitters.

Rico Garcia (4-1) suffered the loss for Rochester, facing two hitters in the 10th, intentionally walking one and then allowing the Wilson homer. Garcia was charged with three runs, two earned.

The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Friday, May 24. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with Mick Abel (1-3, 5.40) slated to go for Lehigh Valley while Rochester goes with DJ Herz (1-2, 4.21).

