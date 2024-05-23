Bats, Mud Hens Postponed Thursday

May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Thursday night's regularly scheduled game at Louisville Slugger Field between the Louisville Bats and Toledo Mud Hens at Louisville Slugger Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, May 23. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven inning contests. The start of the second game will occur about 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first. Tickets for Friday, May 23 are valid for both games of the doubleheader.

Tickets from Thursday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2024 Louisville Bats regular season home game (excluding Wednesday, July 3) subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Louisville Slugger Field Box Office. Season ticket holders, groups, and suites can contact their account representatives for more information.

The Bats and Mud Hens pick up their series with the doubleheader on Friday at 5:05 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.