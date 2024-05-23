Stripers Outlasted by Jacksonville 12-11 in Shootout

May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - For the second time in two games with the Gwinnett Stripers (23-25), Sean Murphy mashed a home run, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (20-28) were able to fend off multiple bids to tie the game from the Stripers to grab a high-octane 12-11 victory on Thursday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: A grand slam in the first inning by Griffin Conine shot the Jumbo Shrimp out to a 4-0 lead. The Stripers claimed two runs in the second inning to trim a 5-0 deficit down to 5-2, but Jacksonville would build on the lead with a three-run fourth. The Stripers rallied in the fourth with a two-run homer from Skye Bolt (2) and a solo blast by Murphy (2) to enter the fifth down 8-7. Jacksonville inched away with two runs in the fifth but a solo homer by Andrew Velazquez (5) got Gwinnett within two runs again in the sixth. Trailing 12-9 in the eighth, the Stripers got an RBI single by Alejo Lopez and another RBI from Bolt to make it 12-11, but that was as close as the comeback effort would get.

Key Contributors: Every member of the Stripers order recorded a hit, while Murphy (2-for-6, double, homer, 2 RBIs), Bolt (1-for-4, homer, 4 RBIs) and Velazquez (2-for-6, double, homer, RBI) each homered and led the way. For Jacksonville, Victor Mesa Jr. had a three-hit night and home run while Conine had four RBIs on his grand slam.

Noteworthy: The 11 runs scored by Gwinnett was the highest total of the season for the club. Stripers' starter Ian Mejia (L, 0-1) saw his scoreless streak snapped at 23.0 innings on the grand slam by Conine in the first. The Stripers equaled their season-high of three home runs in the contest, doing so for the second time this year (last on April 9 at Omaha).

Next Game (Friday, May 24): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. The starting pitcher is TBD for Gwinnett while RHP Max Meyer (0-3, 7.56 ERA) will start for Jacksonville. It's Salute to Armed Forces at Coolray Field, as the Stripers honor those who have served and those who continue to serve and protect the community and the United States.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.