May 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (21-26) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (21-23)

Thursday, May 23 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Dan Straily (0-3, 5.89) vs. LHP Michael Plassmeyer (1-3, 5.96)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians play the third of their six-game series tonight at Principal Park...the I-Cubs will send right-hander Dan Straily to the mound to make his fifth start with Iowa this season...Indianapolis is scheduled to pitch left-hander Michael Plassmeyer , who will make his seventh start of the year.

WALK-OFF WEDNESDAY: Iowa defeated Indianapolis by an 8-7 score yesterday at Principal Park in walk-off fashion...with one out in the 11th inning, Miles Mastrobuoni grounded into a fielder's choice to score Darius Hill to secure the fifth walk-off win for the I-Cubs this season...starting pitcher Cade Horton worked 5.0 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts in a no decision and Brad Wieck retired the one batter he faced to earn his third win... David Bote led the team offensively, going 2-for-4 with a home run and a season-high four RBI, which are his most since he also had four on April 9, 2023 at St. Paul.

MURRAY, MURRAY: Cubs' No. 11 prospect BJ Murray Jr. hit his sixth home run of the season yesterday and his first from the right side of the plate...Murray Jr. has reached base safely in nine consecutive games dating back to May 12, slashing .367/.513/.867 (11-for-30) with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI during that span...BJ entered the streak batting .155 and has since raised his average to .200.

VS. INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa and Indianapolis are facing off for their first series of the season...the I-Cubs went 14-10 vs. the Indians last season and 9-3 against the club at Principal Park...dating back to June 14, 2023, Iowa has won 10 of their last 13 games vs. the Indians at home.

WHAT A KNIGHT: Catcher Caleb Knight joined Iowa from Double-A Tennessee on May 16 and made his first appearance Tuesday night as a pitcher and retired both batters he faced...it marked the fourth career pitching appearance for Knight and he has recorded a 9.00 ERA (3 ER in 3.0 IP)...Caleb became the first position player to pitch for Iowa since David Bote on Aug. 5, 2023 vs. Toledo.

HOT STRETCH FOR CANARIO: In his last six games, Alexander Canario is batting (10-for-26) with six extra-base hits, nine RBI and four multi-hit efforts...on May 14 at Syracuse, Canario hit a grand slam and finishsed the game with five RBI, his most since Sept. 19, 2023 with the Cubs.

TOP OF THE ORDER: The first three I-Cubs batters Tuesday night, Pete Crow-Armstrong Owen Caissie and Alexander Canario combined to go 7-for-15 (.467) with Crow-Armstrong hitting his first home run since April 25 vs. Houston with the Cubs...Canario went 3-for-5 which marked his first three-hit game since Sept. 30, 2023 at Milwaukee with the Cubs.

TROUBLE OUT EAST: The I-Cubs have played 12 games out east coast in 2024, playing at Buffalo in a six-game series from April 23-28 and at Syracuse from May 14-19...Iowa has gone 3-9 vs. teams in the IL East Division and 18-17 vs. the IL West.

BIG GAME BRENNEN: Over his last 11 games since May 10, Brennen Davis ranks among International League leaders in on-base percentage (1st, .581), slugging (1st, 1.125), OPS (1st, 1.706), runs (1st, 16), home runs (T-1st, 7), total bases (T-1st, 36), RBI (2nd, 15), batting average (3rd, .438) and extra-base hits (T-6th, 8)...he snapped his run scoring streak yesterday at 11 games, which is the longest streak in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub since Jared Young Sept. 5-16, 2023...an I-Cub has not scored a run in at least 12 straight games since Kris Bryant from July 29-Aug. 10, 2014 (13G).

WALK THIS WAY: Owen Caissie walked twice Friday night which marked his sixth multi-walk game of the season...he has 33 free passes on the season on the season, which ranks seventh-most in the International League and is seventh-most among all minor leaguers aged 21-or-younger, trailing Wichita's Emmanuel Rodriguez (40)...from April 25-May 2, Owen walked in eight consecutive games, which tied for the second-longest such streak in the International League this season and the longest by an I-Cub since Chase Strumpf also walked in eight straight games from Aug. 31-Sept 12, 2023.

