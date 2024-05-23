Chasers Walk off Clippers with 9-8 Win in Extras

May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers bounced back in game two of this week's series against the Columbus Clippers with a 9-8 walk-off win in 10 innings Wednesday at Werner Park.

The Clippers struck first with an RBI groundout and home run in the top of the first inning, for a 2-0 lead. Omaha quickly answered in the bottom of the first inning and scored four runs for a 4-2 lead. John Rave crushed a leadoff home run to center field, then Drew Waters singled and scored on Nick Loftin's third homer of the year to put the Chasers ahead by one. Nate Eaton walked, then after Ryan Fitzgerald singled to right field, a Columbus error plated Eaton for the 4-2 advantage.

Omaha's lead did not last for long, as Columbus drove in five runs across the next three innings to move ahead 7-4. A single and two-run homer added three runs in the second inning to put the Clippers up by one. Bryan Lavistida homered in the third and Jhonkensy Noel added his second solo homer of the game in the fourth for the three-run advantage.

Storm Chasers starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan only lasted 3.0 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits before Austin Cox and Steven Cruz each followed with 2.0 innings of one-run relief. Cox allowed the home run in the fourth inning, then Cruz allowed Noel's third homer of the night in the seventh inning to move Columbus up 8-4. Both pitchers allowed just the one run on three hits over two innings and combined for seven strikeouts.

After an explosive four-run first inning, Omaha struggled offensively as they mustered five hits through the sixth inning but had no runs to show for it. That changed in the bottom of the seventh inning as two walks and a single loaded the bases for Fitzgerald, who was hit by a pitch to bring home Nick Pratto. Cam Devanney then singled in two and with two outs, Rave tied the game with an RBI single that scored Fitzgerald for an 8-8 score.

After Cruz allowed the home run in the seventh, he combined with left-hander Evan Sisk to strike out six straight, then in combination with Will Klein, the three retired the final 12 Clippers hitters of the night. Sisk struck out the side in the eighth, then Klein threw a perfect ninth inning to help force extras.

Klein stranded the placed runner on second base and retired all three batters he faced in the 10th to put Omaha in a position to walk off victorious in the bottom half.

Austin Nola bunted placed runner Devanney to third base and with one out, Rave launched a sacrifice fly to right field and plated Devanney to win the game 9-8 in the bottom of the 10th inning.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against Columbus Thursday, May 23 at Werner Park with a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch as right-handed pitcher Chandler Champlain is slated to make his Triple-A debut for Omaha.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 23, 2024

Chasers Walk off Clippers with 9-8 Win in Extras - Omaha Storm Chasers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.