SWB Game Notes - May 23

May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (28-17) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (30-16)

Game 47 & 48 | Home Game 21 & 22 | PNC Field | Thursday, May 23, 2024 | First Pitch 5:05 PM G1

RHP Blade Tidwell (Triple-A Debut) vs RHP Baron Stuart (Triple-A Debut)

RHP Mike Vasil (1-2, 8.49) vs LHP Tanner Tully (0-2, 6.75)

TIED FOR FIRST: With both the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Omaha Storm Chasers winning games last night, the pair is still tied for first place in the International League. Syracuse is pushing their way into the conversation, just a game and a half back.

HITTING HIGH- The RailRiders had their season-high in hits yesterday with 15 total. Five players had multi-hit contests, as Caleb Durbin led with four. Prior, the team has notched 14-hits in a game three times this summer. Last week SWB had double digit hits in four of their six contest.

HE GETS ON BASE- Caleb Durbin extended his on-base streak to 23 games with a pair of hits yesterday. Teammate Greg Allen is also riding a14-game on-base streak and Everson Pereira has reached in 13-consecutive games. Luis Torrens has reached in eleven straight contests as well.

WALK-OFF DAY GAMES- The RailRiders had their second straight walk-off victory in the Wednesday STEM school games at PNC. On May 8 vs Rochester Everson Pereira had a home run to end the game and last night against Syracuse, Caleb Durbin homered to walk-it off.

DURBIN DOES IT- Caleb Durbin leads SWB in many offensive categories. He is first in games played (45), hits (52), doubles (16), walks (30), runs batted in (36), and stolen bases (20). Durbin is also first in the Yankees farm system in all of these categories as well. The 24-year-old is also second in the International League tied for first in doubles and steals.

JUST TWO- The RailRiders have not lost more than two games in a row this season and have done only that four times. However, their win streak has been up to seven games.

DOUBLE DOUBLE- SWB recorded six doubles in the game yesterday, tying a season high. It was the 2nd time this season they have had that many two baggers in a game. The team has exactly 100 doubles with Caleb Durbin 16 leading the way.

RUNNING MAN- The RailRiders added five more steals last night to lead the International League with 74 on the season. Caleb Durbin had his team-high 20th while Brandon Lockridge follows close behind with 16. Durbin is tied with Steward Berroa for first in the International League. Thirteen players have at least one. The team is third overall in Triple-A baseball to Tacoma who has 94 steals.

FIRST AND FOREMOST- When Scranton/Wilkes-Barre outhits opponents they hold a 21-3 record. When the team scores first they are 21-7. If the RailRiders hit two or more home runs, they are 13-1. In games where they do not make a miscue, they are 16-5. SWB is 5-1 when they score ten or more runs. They are the also the first team in the International League to reach 30 wins.

International League Stories from May 23, 2024

