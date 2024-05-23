Saints Stopped by Bisons in Regularly Scheduled Game 5-1

May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







BUFFALO, NY - After scoring a season-high 18 runs in the resumed suspended game on Thursday morning, the St. Paul Saints managed just one run in the regularly scheduled game. That wasn't enough to overcome a four RBI game from Top 100 prospect, Orelvis Martinez, in a 5-1 loss on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Adam Plutko made his first start for the Saints. Spencer Horwitz led off with a single to right. With one out Addison Barger walked. Martinez then hit a three-run homer to left-center, his 12th of the season, giving the Bisons a 3-0 lead. Plutko went 2.1 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking one and striking out one.

Patrick Winkel got the Saints on the board in the second with a solo homer to left, his second of the season, making it 3-1.

Walks proved costly for the Saints in the fourth. Brian Serven led off the inning with a free pass. With one out Riley Tirotta walked putting runners at first and second. Cam Eden then hit a ground ball to third that was fielded by Anthony Prato, who got the out at second, but Tony Kemp's throw to first skipped by Alex Isola into foul territory allowing Serven to score increasing the Bisons lead to 4-1.

Martinez added to the Bisons lead in the fifth. With one out, Barger singled to left and Martinez followed with an RBI double off the wall in left moving the Bisons lead to 5-1.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at Sahlen Field on Friday night at 5:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send LHP Calab Baragar (0-1, 2.45) to the mound against Bisons RHP Pablo Espino (1-2, 4.32). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

