Rock, Simon Lead Bulls Past Memphis, 1-0

May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Ronny Simon scored the game's only run on a wild pitch in the fifth to lift Durham past Memphis 1-0 on Thursday night at the DBAP.

Simon, who doubled to start the inning and advanced on a groundout, brazenly scored on a pitch that rolled a mere few feet from Memphis catcher Gavin Collins.

Joe Rock (W, 2-2) tossed six shutout innings, registered five strikeouts and surrendered just four hits en route to his second victory. Kyle Whitten, Enmanuel Mejia and Manuel Rodriguez (S, 2) each tossed a scoreless inning to secure the victory for Durham (20-28).

Michael McGreevy (L, 2-5) threw a complete game despite taking the loss for Memphis (25-23). McGreevy fanned a career-high 11 batters without issuing a walk.

The Bulls continue their six-game series against Memphis at 6:35 PM ET on Friday. Nathan Wiles (4-2, 6.21) is expected to start against Andre Pallante (1-0, 2.20).

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.