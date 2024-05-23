Memphis Shutout for Second Time in Series at Durham

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 1-0 loss at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy (2-5) dominated the Bulls lineup in the loss. The right-handed pitcher allowed just one run on five hits, walked none and struck out 11 in the 8.0-inning complete game. The complete game is the third for Memphis this season and the first longer than 7.0 innings.

At the plate, the Redbirds recorded just four hits on the night. Catcher Gavin Collins and designated hitter Jordan Walker each led the way with a double. Memphis stranded all six of its baserunners, including the would-be tying run in the top of the ninth inning.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, May 28 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

