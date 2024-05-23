Saints Set Franchise Record with 15 Walks in 18-3 Beat Down of Bisons in Resumed Suspended Game

May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - Ball four was a common phrase heard on Thursday morning. In the resumption of the suspended game from Wednesday night, the Saints walked a franchise record 15 times, Austin Martin set a single-game franchise record with five walks and the St. Paul Saints dismantled the Buffalo Bisons 18-3 on Thursday morning at Sahlen Field.

On Wednesday night before the rains came Yunior Severino led off the second inning for the Saints with a single to right. Chris Williams hit a slow ground ball to the left side, but it went off the glove of third baseman Rafael Lantigua and into left field for an error. With one out, Tony Kemp drilled a three-run opposite field home run over the left-center field wall, his third of the season, giving the Saints a 3-0 lead.

After the game was halted due to rain in the top of the third inning, the Bisons were able to get on the board in the bottom of the third on Thursday. With one out Cam Eden singled to center and he scored on a double from Spencer Horwitz cutting the Saints lead to 3-1.

Four walks and a hit by pitch in the fourth helped the Saints plate four runs. Kemp led off the inning with a single to left. Anthony Prato and Diego Castillo walked to load the bases. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. made it 4-1 with an RBI single to left. Austin Martin drew the first of his five walks that increased the lead to 5-1. With two outs Williams walked making it 6-1. After a pitching change. Will Holland was hit by a pitch forcing in a run giving the Saints a 7-1 lead.

In the seventh, the Saints added to their lead. With one out, Castillo lined a single into center. Back-to-back walks to Keirsey Jr. and Martin loaded the bases. Matt Wallner made it 8-1 with a sacrifice fly and Severino lined an RBI single into left giving the Saints a 9-1 lead.

Four more walks in the eighth inning led to two runs for the Saints. Holland led off the inning with a walk. With two outs Castillo drew a walk putting runners at first and second. Keirsey Jr. brought them both home with a double to left-center making it 11-1. Keirsey Jr. finished the 4-6 with a double, four RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base.

The Bisons got two back in the bottom of the inning when Addison Barger led off with a single to left-center and Will Robertson hit a two-run homer to left-center, his seventh of the season, making it 11-3.

The Saints put the game away in the ninth scoring seven runs off catcher Max McDowell. The Saints got an RBI double from Castillo, an RBI singles from Keirsey Jr. and Wallner, and a grand slam from Severino. Severino finished the day 4-6 with a home run, five RBI, and two runs scored.

