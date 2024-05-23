Iowa Drops Slugfest to Indianapolis
May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Despite hitting a season-high five home runs, the Iowa Cubs (21-27) fell to the Indianapolis Indians (22-23) by a 10-8 score tonight at Principal Park.
Alexander Canario gave Iowa a 3-0 advantage in the first inning with a three-run home run off Michael Plassmeyer .
In the second, Indianapolis tied the game at 3-3 as Matt Gorski launched a three-run homer of his own. The Indians put up four runs and took a 7-3 lead in the third inning highlighted by solo home runs from Henry Davis and Malcolm Nuñez. Davis added to Indianapolis' fourth with a solo home run to make it 8-3, Indians. Darius Hill cut the lead to 8-4 for Iowa in the bottom half of the fourth with a run-scoring ground out.
The Indians took a 9-4 lead in the fifth, but the I-Cubs fought back in the sixth inning on a solo homer from Miles Mastrobuoni to cut the Indianapolis lead to 9-5.
Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his second home run in three games in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 9-6 and Ali Sánchez homered in the eighth inning to make it 9-7.
Indy added a run in the ninth to go up 10-7 and Canario hit his second homer of the game to cut the lead to 10-8.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Alexander Canario has tallied an extra-base hit in five consecutive games and had his first multi-homer game of the season and first since Aug. 24, 2023.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong has three consecutive multi-hit games.
- The I-Cubs hit a season-high five home runs.
Iowa will play vs. Indianapolis on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 7:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 23, 2024
- Stripers Outlasted by Jacksonville 12-11 in Shootout - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville Holds on for Thrilling 12-11 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Drops Slugfest to Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Drop Both Games of Thursday's Doubleheader - Charlotte Knights
- Knights Postponed at Nashville on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Outlasted by Jacksonville 12-11 in Shootout - Gwinnett Stripers
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Split Doubleheader with Mets - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Fall to IronPigs in Low Scoring, 10-Inning Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- On Deck at the Vic: Memorial Day, Youth Clinic, Margaritaville Night and Sunday Characters with Princesses Highlight May 27-June 2 Homestand - Indianapolis Indians
- Vasil Shines as Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Split Thursday Night Doubleheader - Syracuse Mets
- Weston Wilson's Three Run Homer Walks-Off Red Wings as 'Pigs Prevail in 10 Innings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rock, Simon Lead Bulls Past Memphis, 1-0 - Durham Bulls
- Memphis Shutout for Second Time in Series at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Fall 9-8 in Completion of Suspended Affair - Louisville Bats
- Mud Hens Secure Victory against the Bats in Two Extra Innings - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats, Mud Hens Postponed Thursday - Louisville Bats
- On Deck at the Vic: Memorial Day, Youth Clinic, Margaritaville Night and Sunday Characters with Princesses Highlight May 27-June 2 Homestand - Indianapolis Indians
- Norfolk Outlasts Worcester with Three-Run Rally in Ninth - Worcester Red Sox
- Tides Score 3 In Ninth To Seal Win - Norfolk Tides
- May 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Split Doubleheader against St. Paul on Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Saints Stopped by Bisons in Regularly Scheduled Game 5-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Ben Bradlee Jr.'s Spotlight on "The Kid" Starts off the Inaugural Season of the Great Polar Park Writers Series - Worcester Red Sox
- Saints Set Franchise Record with 15 Walks in 18-3 Beat Down of Bisons in Resumed Suspended Game - St. Paul Saints
- SWB Game Notes - May 23 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 23 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Set for Kickoff to Summer Weekend May 31, June 1 - Memphis Redbirds
- Homestand Highlights: May 28-June 2 - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Walk off Clippers with 9-8 Win in Extras - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.