Iowa Drops Slugfest to Indianapolis

May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - Despite hitting a season-high five home runs, the Iowa Cubs (21-27) fell to the Indianapolis Indians (22-23) by a 10-8 score tonight at Principal Park.

Alexander Canario gave Iowa a 3-0 advantage in the first inning with a three-run home run off Michael Plassmeyer .

In the second, Indianapolis tied the game at 3-3 as Matt Gorski launched a three-run homer of his own. The Indians put up four runs and took a 7-3 lead in the third inning highlighted by solo home runs from Henry Davis and Malcolm Nuñez. Davis added to Indianapolis' fourth with a solo home run to make it 8-3, Indians. Darius Hill cut the lead to 8-4 for Iowa in the bottom half of the fourth with a run-scoring ground out.

The Indians took a 9-4 lead in the fifth, but the I-Cubs fought back in the sixth inning on a solo homer from Miles Mastrobuoni to cut the Indianapolis lead to 9-5.

Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his second home run in three games in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 9-6 and Ali Sánchez homered in the eighth inning to make it 9-7.

Indy added a run in the ninth to go up 10-7 and Canario hit his second homer of the game to cut the lead to 10-8.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Alexander Canario has tallied an extra-base hit in five consecutive games and had his first multi-homer game of the season and first since Aug. 24, 2023.

- Pete Crow-Armstrong has three consecutive multi-hit games.

- The I-Cubs hit a season-high five home runs.

Iowa will play vs. Indianapolis on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 7:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

