Mud Hens Secure Victory against the Bats in Two Extra Innings

May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens fought valiantly for a thrilling 9-8 win against the Louisville Bats, pushing through two extra innings and some rainfall to secure the victory.

Louisville started with Randy Wynne on the mound, who managed to hold the Mud Hens hitless for the first two innings. On the other side, Brant Hurter faced tough competition as Levi Jordan hit what seemed to be a sure double, but Justyn-Henry Malloy's stellar play held him to a single. P.J. Higgins also picked up a single, but no runs resulted.

The Bats took the lead with a lead-off homer by Michael Trautwein. However, Toledo quickly recovered, securing three straight outs to end the inning.

In the top of the third, Buddy Kennedy wasted no time getting the Mud Hens back in the game, hitting a lead-off solo home run to tie it 1-1. Louisville responded by forcing three straight-outs to maintain the tie.

Louisville sought to regain the lead with base hits from Blake Dunn and Jordan, but Hurter's impressive fourth and fifth strikeouts left them stranded on base.

Wynne continued pitching in the fourth inning until Jace Jung's eleventh double of the season, an RBI single by Akil Baddoo, and a walk drawn by Justice Bigbie forced Louisville to bring in Alex Young. Young, on a rehab assignment from the Cincinnati Reds, struggled to escape the jam. Stolen bases by Baddoo and Bigbie set the stage for Bligh Madris, who brought them home with a base hit to center field, putting the Mud Hens up 4-1.

Rain forced a delay with Toledo in the lead, and the game resumed the following day. Devin Sweet took the mound at the bottom of the fourth, delivering a strikeout and an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

In the fifth inning, Parker Meadows smashed a home run over the right field fence, extending the Mud Hens' lead to 5-1. Following a walk by Malloy, Dillon Dingler added his fifth home run of the season, and Baddoo hit his sixth home run, pushing the lead even further.

Sweet continued his dominance in the fifth, striking out three Bats for a quick inning. Although the Mud Hens faced some resistance with basic outs, Dingler's powerful swing earned him another home run.

With momentum on their side, the Mud Hens sought to shake off their two-game losing streak. Madris doubled for the twelfth time this season, but Louisville responded with a double play. Sean Guenther replaced Sweet, striking out three Louisville Bats over the seventh and eighth innings.

Entering the ninth inning, the Mud Hens managed quick outs, but Malloy's fourteenth double of the season led to no further runs. Despite leading by four, the Bats mounted a comeback, tying the game 8-8 and forcing extra innings.

In the top of the tenth, both teams went 1-2-3. However, Toledo regained the lead when Madris hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Bigbie to score. All that remained was to hold the Bats in the bottom of the eleventh.

With sixteen strikeouts, Toledo's pitching was on fire. Trey Wingenter took control of the mound, delivering three consecutive strikeouts to secure the win for the Mud Hens.

The Mud Hens celebrated a well-earned victory after a nail-biting game, although the second game scheduled for the night was postponed due to increasing rain. The next game will be on Friday at 5:05 PM.

Notables:

Kennedy (3-5, RBI)

Dingler (2-5, 2RBI, 2HR)

Baddoo (2-4, 2RBI, HR)

Wingenter (2.00 IP, 4K's, W)

