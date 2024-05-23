Knights Drop Both Games of Thursday's Doubleheader

May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(NASHVILLE, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped both games of Thursday's doubleheader against the Nashville Sounds from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. The Knights dropped game one by a score of 6-2 and game two by a score of 2-1.

RHP Jake Woodford (1-3, 5.26) was saddled with the loss despite a strong effort on the mound in game two of the doubleheader. Woodford allowed two runs on four hits over six innings. Charlotte's lone run of game two came in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by Carlos Pérez. The Knights held a 1-0 lead, but the Sounds came back to score two unanswered runs - both in the bottom of the second inning.

Nashville DH Wes Clarke launched a solo home run in the second and left fielder Chris Roller added an RBI triple to make it a 2-1 game.

In the first game of the twin bill, shortstop Colson Montgomery led the way with an RBI double. He had two hits and an RBI combined over the two games on Thursday. Charlotte RHP Chad Kuhl (1-2, 4.81) was charged with the game one loss after he allowed just one run over just one inning. The Knights managed six hits in game one, and followed that up with five hits in game two.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) on Friday night. Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. on Friday evening.

International League Stories from May 23, 2024

