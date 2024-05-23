Homestand Highlights: May 28-June 2

The Red Wings will take on the St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins) for the ONLY time at home this season!

TUESDAY, MAY 28 vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS - DOUBLEHEADER (GATES-3:00 PM, GAME 1 FIRST PITCH-4:05 PM)

HALF-PRICED TICKETS: All 100 & 200-level tickets are half priced presented by M&T Bank

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (3:20 pm-3:40 pm)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (GATES-5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:05 PM)

BUDWEISER JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 600 fans 21+ will receive an awesome Budweiser x Red Wings jersey

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:20 pm-5:40 pm)

THURSDAY, MAY 30 vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (GATES-9:30 AM, FIRST PITCH-11:05 AM)

EDUCATION DAY: Would you like to bring your elementary students out to the ballpark for the day? Contact [email protected] for more information. Presented by Alfred State College

COLLEGE DAY: When you show your student, faculty, or college staff I.D. you will receive a ticket and $5 in Diamond Dollars for just $16 courtesy of St. John Fisher University

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (10:20 am-10:40 am)

FRIDAY, MAY 31 vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (GATES-5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:45 PM)

WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT: Come out to Innovative Field as the Red Wings celebrate Women in Sports Night presented by ESL. Join us for a Women in Sports special event starting at 4 pm with a dinner and panel discussion from Naomi Silver, Dr. Dana Sinclair, Dr. Khalilah Ali, and Maybelle Blair

NAOMI SILVER BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: Join the Red Wings in celebrating Women in Sports Night at Innovative Field! The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a Naomi Silver Bobblehead courtesy of ESL

PRE-GAME SOFTBALL CLINIC: Join us for a pre-game softball clinic for ages 6-12 starting at 5:00 pm courtesy of the Our Lady of Mercy High School girls softball team

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for fireworks after the game courtesy of Toyota

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:50 pm - 6:10 pm)

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (GATES-5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:45 PM)

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER: The Red Wings will transform into the Cocos Locos de Rochester as part of the Copa de la Diversion Program. We will be serving Cocos Locos in special coconut cups at the Jack Daniel's 10th Inning Bar. Stay after the fireworks for a special post-game party hosted by DJ Andy Fade and DJ Bonitillo

COCOS LOCOS SILICON PINT GLASS GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Cocos Locos silicon pint glass courtesy of LSI Solutions

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for a fireworks show courtesy of ESL

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:50 pm-6:10 pm)

SUNDAY, JUNE 2 vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (GATES-12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-1:05 PM)

CATHOLIC SCHOOLS DAY: We will be wearing a special jersey designed by a student from a local Catholic school and the jerseys will be auctioned off after the game courtesy of the Catholic Diocese of Rochester

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB: Kids Club members get tickets to Sunday home games and special experiences at the game. Parents get a discount too courtesy of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. For more information on the Knot Hole Kids Club click here

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (12:20 pm-12:40 pm)

