Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 23 at Lehigh Valley

May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (23-21) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-28)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Spenser Watkins (1-1, 5.06) vs. RHP Ricardo Pinto (0-1, 9.53)

PIGS DON'T FLY: The Rochester Red Wings used an eight-run third inning to pull away and Lehigh Valley Wednesday night, 10-5...Rochester's offense combined for 13 hits, including homers from 1B JUAN YEPEZ , DH CARTER KIEBOOM and LF JAMES WOOD ...Red Wings starting pitcher RHP JOAN ADON delivered 6.0 strong innings en route to his second win of the season and 30th of his MiLB career...the Red Wings look to make it back-to-back wins tonight, sending RHP SPENSER WATKINS to the mound against IronPigs RHP Ricardo Pinto.

THE WOOD LIFE: LF JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to 28 games with a solo home run and finished a triple shy of the cycle with a 3-for-4 night, adding a double, two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk...this is the longest on-base streak by any player in the International League this season, and longest by a Red Wing since Josh Palacios reached in 31-straight from 6/19-7/30 in 2022...nine homers are second-most on the team and two behind TRAVIS BLANKENHORN ...

All nine of his homers this season have come on the road.

Wood averages 94.9 MPH on all batted balls this season, fifth-best among all MLB and Triple-A players (min. 100 AB).

Since the streak began on 4/20 against Toledo, Wood is reaching base at a .480 clip, best in the IL over that span.

YOU ONLY LIVE JUANCE: 1B JUAN YEPEZ launched his fifth homer of the season last night, a solo shot that came off the bat at 102.0 MPH...the Venezuela native finished the contest 1-for-2 while adding three walks, tied for the most by a Wings hitter this season...this was his first home run since 4/21 against Toledo...

He is now one of four players on the team with at least five home runs and 20 RBI.

METRO KIE-BOOMIN': 3B CARTER KIEBOOM connected on his first home run of the season and scored a pair of runs last night, finishing 2-for-4 with three-RBI...it was his first home run and three-RBI game since 9/29/23 at Atlanta with Washington...

His .287 batting average and .388 OBP are both third-best on the team overall this season.

GIMME, GIMME, GIMME: Four Rochester hitters posted 13 hits last night, including multi-hit performances from LF JAMES WOOD , RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN , 3B TREY LIPSCOMB , and DH CARTER KIEBOOM ...this is the 17th time this season the Wings have combined for double-digit hits and seventh time in May...the Red Wings offense carries a .262 batting average (372-for-1418) this season, fifth-best in the International League and would be the highest by a Wings offense in a single season since they led the league with a .278 clip in 2019.

THE (A)DON: RHP JOAN ADON turned in his first quality start of the season last night, logging 6.0 innings of two-hit ball, allowing two earned while striking out two and walking one on his way to his second win of the season...this was his first quality start since 8/25/2023 at Miami, with Washington (6.0 IP, 0 ER)...

The right-hander became the fourth Red Wing to log a quality start this season and the first since RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE tossed 6.0 scoreless innings on 5/5 against Syracuse.

