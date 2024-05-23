Red Wings Fall to IronPigs in Low Scoring, 10-Inning Affair

A night after Rochester's offense posted 10 runs on 13 hits, the Red Wings fell to the IronPigs in a low scoring pitchers' duel Thursday night, 5-2 in 10 innings. RHP Spenser Watkins turned in 5.0 strong innings and allowed two earned, while RHP Adonis Medina and LHP Joe La Sorsa turned in scoreless outings in relief. Offensively, CF James Wood extended his on-base streak to 29 games, DH Travis Blankenhorn drove in a pair of runs and LF Darren Baker collected a pair of knocks.

The Red Wings jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning led off by a double to center field off the bat of Darren Baker. He advanced to third base when C Drew Millas laced a line drive single to left field, and a walk from James Wood left bases loaded in the next at-bat. With still no outs, Travis Blankenhorn smashed a line drive double to right field that scored both Baker and Millas, and gave Rochester an early 2-0 lead.

Lehigh Valley struck back in the bottom of the second inning, kicked off by a 457-foot solo home run to left field from C Aramis Garcia, the fifth-farthest homer in the International League this season. Two batters later, LF Matt Kroon launched his own solo homer to center field that tied the game at a pair.

Pitching dominated through the ninth, and the score remained the same heading into extra innings. Rochester was unable to cross the plate in the top of the tenth, keeping the game tied for Lehigh Valley headed to the bottom half.

SS Scott Kingery began the inning at second base, and DH David Dahl was intentionally walked to lead off the inning to put runners on first and second with no outs. In the following at-bat, 3B Weston Wilson smoked a walk off three-run home run to secure a 5-2 victory for the IronPigs.

Red Wings starting pitcher Spenser Watkins took the mound for Rochester in what was his eighth start (10th appearance) of the season and second outing against the Iron Pigs. The right-hander allowed two earned on seven hits across 5.0 innings of work, while striking out six and walking one. Adonis Medina took over to start the sixth and delivered 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts. Joe La Sorsa entered next and pitched 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, and turned the ball over to RHP Rico Garcia. The right-hander began the 10th and allowed a walk-off, three run shot after intentionally walking the first batter he faced.

Diamond Pro Player of the Game Thursday night goes to RHP Spenser Watkins. The former Baltimore Oriole logged 5.0 innings and allowed two earned on seven hits in his start, with six strikeouts and one walk. He has now worked at least 4.0 innings in eight consecutive starts, his longest stretch since he logged 12-straight from June 25 through September 26 in 2022 with Baltimore and Triple-A Norfolk.

Rochester looks to get back into the win column against Lehigh Valley Friday night. LHP DJ Herz is slated to make his eighth start of the season, taking on IronPigs RHP Mick Abel. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

