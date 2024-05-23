Tides Score 3 In Ninth To Seal Win

WORCESTER, MA - The Norfolk Tides (25-23) took down the Worcester Red Sox (23-25), 6-3, on Thursday afternoon at Polar Park. Jackson Holliday launched his fifth home run of the season, while Billy Cook and Daniel Johnson powered a three-run ninth inning to cap off a comeback win for the Tides, their second straight ninth-inning comeback against Worcester.

The Red Sox struck first this afternoon, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Following two walks to lead off the inning, a ground ball from Pablo Reyes scored Eddy Alvarez to give Worcester the lead. Norfolk responded in the top of the fourth when Heston Kjerstad launched a 1-0 pitch over the left field wall for his 13th home run of the season to tie the game at 1-1.

Worcester retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a fielding error following a walk and a double to go up 2-1. The Tides threatened to score in the top of the sixth by loading the bases with no outs, but were unable to bring home any runners to retake the lead.

After both teams stayed locked at 2-1 for the next two innings, Shayne Fontana reached base with one out in the top of the seventh. Then, Jackson Holliday launched a two-run home run, his first since May 16, to give the Tides a 3-2 lead. The Red Sox tied the game back up in the bottom half of the inning following a solo home run from Jaime Westbrook.

After a scoreless eighth inning, Kjerstad got on in the top of the ninth with a leadoff double. Then in the next at bat, Billy Cook roped a double down the left field line that scored Kjerstad and gave the Tides a 4-3 lead. The next batter, Daniel Johnson, took a 1-1 pitch out of Polar Park for his ninth home run of the season to extend Norfolk's lead to 6-3.

Bryan Baker came on in the bottom of the ninth to close out the win, allowing just one runner en route to his third save of the year.

The Tides will take on the Red Sox tomorrow afternoon in the third game of their six-game series. LHP Tucker Davidson (1-0, 2.53) will be on the mound for Norfolk, while RHP Grant Gambrell (2-5, 4.20) will start for Worcester. First pitch is 6:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Chedder Kjerstad: Going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, an RBI, a walk and two runs today was Heston Kjerstad...the lefty is now tied for the International League lead in home runs with 13 and ranks second in all of Triple-A with 43 RBI this season...Kjerstad has now collected multiple extra base hits in two straight games for the second time this season, with the first coming on April 2 - 3 at Charlotte...he's now collected an RBI in seven straight games, becoming the first hitter in the International League this season to reach that feat.

Billy the Kid: Capping off his 12th multi-hit game of the season with the Tides today was Billy Cook...the righty went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run in the win, with his double driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth...through 19 games in May, Cook is batting .300 (21-for-70) with 12 runs, seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI.

The Jet Takes Off: The final of three Tides batters to collect three hits today was Daniel Johnson, who went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and a run...Johnson has now reached base safely in nine straight games (since May 12 at Memphis), and is batting .366 (11-for-30) with seven runs, four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI.

