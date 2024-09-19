Beavers Leads Tides To Seventh Straight Win

September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (69-79, 32-40) defeated the Nashville Sounds (76-67, 38-30), 8-4, on Thursday at Harbor Park. The win was Norfolk seventh straight victory.

Norfolk scored first on back-to-back doubles by Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers in the third inning. Nashville responded with two runs in the fourth, starting with a Wes Clarke RBI double and a Francisco Mejia RBI single to make it 2-1, Sounds.

Clarke would get another run for the Sounds in the sixth on an RBI groundout. But Daniel Johnson came through in the bottom-half of the inning with a two-run single to tie the game at 3-3.

Nashville took their final lead of the game when Chris Roller blasted a solo homer in the seventh, his ninth of the season. Norfolk went on to score five unanswered runs, starting the seventh when Basallo drew a bases-load walk and Beavers hit a go-ahead two-run single. In the eighth, Jordan Westburg knocked an RBI single and Noelberth Romero knocked a sac fly to finalize the 8-4 victory.

