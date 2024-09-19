Omaha Snaps 6-Game Winning Streak with 12-4 Loss in Louisville

September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Omaha Storm Chasers saw a six-game losing streak come to an end Thursday with a 12-4 against the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Chasers got on the board for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Drew Waters hit a one-out solo homer to center field, his first hit of three son the night as Omaha was first onto the board for the third straight game.

The Bats answered back with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first off Omaha starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet and Louisville led the rest of the night.

Lamet was knocked out of the game in the third inning, as Louisville scored two more runs in the second, then three runs in the third, as the righty allowed seven runs on 10 hits over 2.2 innings of work.

The Storm Chasers added a run in the top of the third inning for a 4-2 deficit as Cam Devanney led off the inning with a double. Then, Waters hit a two-out single into right field and drove in Devanney for his second run batted in of the evening.

Lamet was relieved with two outs in the bottom of the third by Andrew Hoffmann, as he stranded an inherited runner to work out of the frame.

Omaha answered back in the top of the fourth inning as Tyler Gentry crushed a solo homer to left field, his second straight game with a homer and 16th long ball of the season and cut the Louisville lead to 7-3.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Bats answered Gentry's homer with a solo homer of their own off Gentry and grew the lead back up to 8-3 after four.

Hoffmann worked 2.0 innings, allowing just the run and Major League rehabber Josh Taylor entered the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs in the inning. Taylor got the last out on a ground out but in the bottom of the sixth, he allowed two more too cross on a two-run homer to move the sore to 10-3 in favor of the Bats, Louisville's fourth homer of the game.

Beck Way took over for his Triple-A debut in the bottom of the seventh inning and allowed another two runs on a pair of hits, two walks and a wild pitch for a 12-3 scored into the eighth inning.

In the top of the eighth, Omaha trimmed the large deficit to eight runs as Devin Mann crushed a solo homer to left field, his 13th of the year, to make the score 12-4.

After Way pitched the seventh, Dan Altavilla entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning and worked around a leadoff walk to retire his next three for a scoreless inning.

Rave opened the top of the ninth inning with a single but Omaha could not cut into Louisville's lead any further, as the Bats claimed the game 12-4 and put an end to Omaha's winning streak.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Bats Friday, September 20, as first pitch is slated for 6:15 p.m. CT and right-handed pitcher Chandler Champlain is projected to take the mound for Omaha.

