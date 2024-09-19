Mathews Surpasses 200 Strikeout Plateau in Loss to Bulls
September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued the final homestand of the season with a 4-0 loss to the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
Left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews, in his first professional season. needed three strikeouts on Thursday night to reach 200 on the season. Mathews went on to strike out five batters in the game which put him tied-seventh in St. Louis Cardinals minor league history with 202 strikeouts. Mathews is the 10th pitcher in Cardinals minor league history to strike out 200 or more in a single season.
Mathews (0-2) allowed three runs on eight hits and walked one in addition to his five strikeouts. Wilking Rodriguez and Connor Thomas each provided a scoreless inning in relief. With the scoreless frame, Thomas now owns a 2.99 ERA.
Memphis recorded just five hits in the loss. Left fielder Mike Antico went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles while shortstop Cesar Prieto went 2-for-4 with a triple. Right fielder Matt Koperniak recorded a hit in his final at-bat to bring him six points shy of the International League batting crown with three games to play.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tamba Bay Rays) on Friday, September 20 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
