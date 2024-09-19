Knights Sail Past the Mets on Thursday, 7-3

September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(SYRACUSE, NY) - The Charlotte Knights scored early and late in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Syracuse Mets in game three of the six-game series from NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY. With the win, the Knights now lead the series, two games to one.

Making his team-high 22nd start of the season, RHP Johan Domínguez (7-5, 4.43) earned the victory on Thursday after he allowed just two runs on four hits over five innings pitched. He walked one batter and a fanned two in the win, his seventh of the season.

Offensively, the Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to an RBI double by Tim Elko and an RBI single by Carlos Pérez. Elko extended his hitting streak to eight consecutive games with the double. Pérez also had a solid day at the plate, connecting on two hits and driving home one run.

The Mets battled back, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning and another run in the bottom of the second inning. Although the Mets tied the game at 2-2, the Knights quickly came back to take another lead. Charlotte took a 3-2 lead in the third inning thanks to a wild pitch from Syracuse starter Brandon Sproat (1-2, 7.53), who was saddled with the loss. Left fielder Corey Julks scored on the wild pitch.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Knights added two more runs thanks to an RBI triple by Wilmer Difo and a sacrifice-fly RBI from Mark Payton. It was another solid day for Payton, who had three hits and bumped up his 2024 season batting average to .309. He finished the night going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two doubles and one RBI.

Charlotte tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth inning thanks to Julks, who launched a two-run home run. Julks, who was optioned to Charlotte on Monday, hit his first home run of the season with the team. He also tripled in the game.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets) from Syracuse, NY on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Thursday and the game can be heard live on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.