Iowa Drops Game Three in Rochester
September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Iowa Cubs (66-81) dropped a one-run game for the second consecutive night to the Rochester Red Wings (76-69) by a 4-3 score Thursday at Innovative Field.
Rochester took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo home run from Jackson Cluff.
Iowa tied the game at 1-1 in the third on a single from Kevin Alcántara and later took a 3-1 lead in the frame as Matt Shaw drove in two with a single.
In the eighth, the Red Wings scored two runs on a passed ball and added another on a solo home run from Joey Meneses to take a 4-3 advantage.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa fell to 28-23 in one-run games this season.
- Kevin Alcántara extended his on-base streak to 13 games, his longest at the Triple-A level.
- Moises Ballesteros tallied his fourth three-hit game with Iowa.
Iowa will play at Rochester on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from Innovative Field slated for 5:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
