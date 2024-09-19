Iowa Drops Game Three in Rochester

September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Iowa Cubs (66-81) dropped a one-run game for the second consecutive night to the Rochester Red Wings (76-69) by a 4-3 score Thursday at Innovative Field.

Rochester took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo home run from Jackson Cluff.

Iowa tied the game at 1-1 in the third on a single from Kevin Alcántara and later took a 3-1 lead in the frame as Matt Shaw drove in two with a single.

In the eighth, the Red Wings scored two runs on a passed ball and added another on a solo home run from Joey Meneses to take a 4-3 advantage.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa fell to 28-23 in one-run games this season.

- Kevin Alcántara extended his on-base streak to 13 games, his longest at the Triple-A level.

- Moises Ballesteros tallied his fourth three-hit game with Iowa.

Iowa will play at Rochester on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from Innovative Field slated for 5:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

