RailRiders Quiet Buffalo Thursday

September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders took down the Buffalo Bisons 4-1 on Thursday night. A pair of homers and four and two thirds clean work out of the bullpen gave the team the advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took an early 1-0 lead in the third. JC Escarra doubled for his first hit of the game and an RBI single off the bat of Caleb Durbin sent him home.

The RailRiders added to it with a solo shot from T.J. Rumfield to start off the fifth frame. It was his 14th with SWB.

Buffalo cut the lead in half immediately thanks to Riley Tirotta's run-scoring triple.

Yankees #19 prospect Yoendrys Gómez worked four and a third clean frames. Oddanier Mosqueda (W, 7-1) stranded a runner aboard to finish the inning. Cody Morris and JT Brubaker each threw a clean frame to keep the Bisons quiet.

SWB got some insurance in the eighth. Jorbit Vivas worked a walk and Ben Rice followed with a two-run blast for a 4-1 lead. It was his 10th in Triple-A.

Clayton Beeter struck out the side on 14 pitches to counter in the bottom half. Yerry De Los Santos (S, 3) set down the side in the ninth to complete the victory.

The RailRiders continue their series in Buffalo with a 6:05 PM first pitch. Southpaw Tom Pannone takes the ball on Friday night in the final week of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished with a 43-32 home record for the 2024 campaign.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 43-29, 86-60

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.