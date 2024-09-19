Indians Launch Three Home Runs to Defeat Saints, 10-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Endy Rodríguez, Matt Gorski and Jack Suwinski each homered as the Indianapolis Indians snapped a three-game losing streak and captured a 10-2 victory over the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field on Wednesday night.

After trailing by a run at the end of the first inning, the Indians (41-29, 74-69) scored 10 runs from the third inning onward and logged 12 hits to propel the offense. Rodríguez capped a three-run seventh inning with a two-run blast before Gorski added on with a two-run blast of his own in the eighth inning. In the final frame, Suwinski logged his third hit of the contest, as he launched a solo home run to the opposite field to cap Indy's scoring.

St. Paul (31-40, 69-76) jumped on the board in the first inning against Indians starter Thomas Harrington (W, 5-1) after Michael Helman laced an RBI single to plate Austin Martin for the Saints first run. Facing a 1-0 deficit, Indy responded by scoring three runs in the third, courtesy of a Ji Hwan Bae run-scoring groundout, an RBI single from Rodríguez and an RBI double from Suwinski. Before Rodríguez's homer in the seventh, Indianapolis scored a run after Tsung-Che Cheng and Alika Williams reached on throwing errors. Indianapolis hitters tagged Andrew Morris (L, 1-1) for three runs on six hits. The Saints only managed to plate one additional run in the fifth inning, when Yunior Severino logged an RBI single to score Helman.

Harrington, the Pittsburgh Pirates No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline, allowed seven hits and surrendered two runs in 5.0 innings of work on Wednesday night. The Indians turned to Brady Feigl, Isaac Mattson, and Eddy Yean to finish out the contest, as the trio combined to toss 4.0 scoreless innings and punched out four hitters en route to an eight-run victory.

With the win, the Indians snapped a three-game losing skid as they picked up their first win in St. Paul. Eight hitters for Indianapolis logged a hit in the victory, while three boasted a multi-hit performance.

The Indians and Saints continue their six-game series on Thursday evening at CHS Field at 7:37 PM ET. RHP Cory Lewis (0-0, -.--) gets the nod as he's set to make his Triple-A debut with the Saints, while the Indians have yet to name a starter.

