Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.19
September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
Rochester Plates (38-34, 76-69) 4, Iowa Cubs (34-38, 66-81) 3
Thursday, September 19, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY
FINAL: ROC 4, IOW 3
WP: Orlando Ribalta (5-2, 3.82)
LP: Lucas Luetge (5-3, 3.77)
SV: Jordan Weems (1)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ¬â¹ ¬â¹9 R H E
Iowa 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 8 2
Rochester 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 x 4 6 0
GAME INFORMATION:
First Pitch: 6:06 PM
Temperature: 73°F
Time of Game: 2:49
Attendance: 4,434
HOME RUNS:
ROC - Jackson Cluff (9) solo off RHP Trey Supak in the 1 st (Count: 2-0) to right field
ROC - Joey Meneses (9) solo off LHP Lucas Luetge in the 8 th (Count: 1-0) to left field
STARTING PITCHERS:
RHP Thaddeus Ward (8-6, 5.64) 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO, 0 HR, 92/51 (P/S), left down 3-1
RHP Trey Supak (4-2, 4.90) 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 1 HR, 16/9 (P/S), left down 1-0
ABS CHALLENGES:
ROC - 0-for-2
IOW - 0-for-0
RED WINGS NOTES:
CLUFF AS NAILS: SS JACKSON CLUFF smoked his second home run in as many nights to lead off the top of the first inning, a 395-foot shot that came off the bat at 104.2 MPH...the lefty now has a combined 10 home runs this season (1 with HBG), and finished 1-for-3 in the contest with a walk...this is the first time Cluff has homered in back-to-back games in his professional career...
He is 19-for-19 in stolen base attempts this season, the second-most stolen bases of any International League player without being caught since at least 2004, behind Durham's Josh Lowe (26-for-26 in 2021).
Cluff is the second Rochester hitter this season to launch a leadoff home run (JACK DUNN, 6/15 vs. SWB).
CHAD WARD: RHP THADDEUS WARD turned in 5.0 strong innings and allowed three earned on five hits in his final start of the season while striking out seven and walking three...the former Boston Red Sox farmhand finishes his 2024 campaign with a career-high 28 starts, and eclipsed 100 strikeouts (107) for the second time in his professional career (157 in 2019).
G.I. JOEY: 1B JOEY MENESES launched a game-winning home run in the eighth tonight, his ninth homer with Rochester to cap off a 2-for-4 night at the plate...the Mexico native has collected nine extra-base hits in September, tied for sixth-most in the International League...
Four of his nine home runs have given Rochester the lead.
FAN ME OFF: Rochester pitching picked up 13 strikeouts tonight, their sixth consecutive game fanning double-digit batters...six games is the longest stretch with at least 10 strikeouts since 2019 (7 G, 6/27-7/3).
CUBS NOTES:
BALL(ESTEROS) SO HARD: C MOISES BALLESTEROS picked up three hits for the fourth time with the I-Cubs this season, finishing 3-for-5 with a trio of singles...across 15 games in September, Ballesteros is hitting .328 (20-for-61) with a .813 OPS...
The Venezuela native ranks third on the team with 73 total hits this season.
NEXT GAME
Iowa vs. Rochester
Friday, September 20, 2024
First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.
RHP Riley Thompson (6-4, 6.31) vs. RHP Brad Lord (2-3, 4.22)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 19, 2024
- Mathews Surpasses 200 Strikeout Plateau in Loss to Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- Jacksonville Cannot Overcome Early Deficit against Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Ride Six-Run First Inning to 9-4 Triumph in Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Sail Past the Mets on Thursday, 7-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Omaha Snaps 6-Game Winning Streak with 12-4 Loss in Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- WooSox' Bats Fall Quiet in 6-3 Loss to IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Bulls Blank Memphis, 4-0 - Durham Bulls
- All-Around Attack Powers Bats to 12-4 Win - Louisville Bats
- Plates Storm Back to Beat Iowa Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Iowa Drops Game Three in Rochester - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.19 - Rochester Red Wings
- Troy Watson Goes 5.0 Innings as the Clippers No-Hit the Hens - Toledo Mud Hens
- Quero Activated on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Four-Run Sixth Propels IronPigs by WooSox for Second Straight Comeback Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Fall to RailRiders, 4-1 - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Quiet Buffalo Thursday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- September 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Rochester Red Wings - Iowa Cubs
- Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch Returns to Victory Field on Saturday, October 19 - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Stumble Late in Loss to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- SWB Game Notes - September 19 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Edwin Rios Named Bats 2024 Mary E. Barney Team MVP - Louisville Bats
- Beavers Leads Tides To Seventh Straight Win - Norfolk Tides
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 19 vs. Iowa - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Launch Three Home Runs to Defeat Saints, 10-2 - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.