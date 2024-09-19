Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.19

September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Plates (38-34, 76-69) 4, Iowa Cubs (34-38, 66-81) 3

Thursday, September 19, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: ROC 4, IOW 3

WP: Orlando Ribalta (5-2, 3.82)

LP: Lucas Luetge (5-3, 3.77)

SV: Jordan Weems (1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ¬â¹ ¬â¹9 R H E

Iowa 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 8 2

Rochester 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 x 4 6 0

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 6:06 PM

Temperature: 73°F

Time of Game: 2:49

Attendance: 4,434

HOME RUNS:

ROC - Jackson Cluff (9) solo off RHP Trey Supak in the 1 st (Count: 2-0) to right field

ROC - Joey Meneses (9) solo off LHP Lucas Luetge in the 8 th (Count: 1-0) to left field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Thaddeus Ward (8-6, 5.64) 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO, 0 HR, 92/51 (P/S), left down 3-1

RHP Trey Supak (4-2, 4.90) 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 1 HR, 16/9 (P/S), left down 1-0

ABS CHALLENGES:

ROC - 0-for-2

IOW - 0-for-0

RED WINGS NOTES:

CLUFF AS NAILS: SS JACKSON CLUFF smoked his second home run in as many nights to lead off the top of the first inning, a 395-foot shot that came off the bat at 104.2 MPH...the lefty now has a combined 10 home runs this season (1 with HBG), and finished 1-for-3 in the contest with a walk...this is the first time Cluff has homered in back-to-back games in his professional career...

He is 19-for-19 in stolen base attempts this season, the second-most stolen bases of any International League player without being caught since at least 2004, behind Durham's Josh Lowe (26-for-26 in 2021).

Cluff is the second Rochester hitter this season to launch a leadoff home run (JACK DUNN, 6/15 vs. SWB).

CHAD WARD: RHP THADDEUS WARD turned in 5.0 strong innings and allowed three earned on five hits in his final start of the season while striking out seven and walking three...the former Boston Red Sox farmhand finishes his 2024 campaign with a career-high 28 starts, and eclipsed 100 strikeouts (107) for the second time in his professional career (157 in 2019).

G.I. JOEY: 1B JOEY MENESES launched a game-winning home run in the eighth tonight, his ninth homer with Rochester to cap off a 2-for-4 night at the plate...the Mexico native has collected nine extra-base hits in September, tied for sixth-most in the International League...

Four of his nine home runs have given Rochester the lead.

FAN ME OFF: Rochester pitching picked up 13 strikeouts tonight, their sixth consecutive game fanning double-digit batters...six games is the longest stretch with at least 10 strikeouts since 2019 (7 G, 6/27-7/3).

CUBS NOTES:

BALL(ESTEROS) SO HARD: C MOISES BALLESTEROS picked up three hits for the fourth time with the I-Cubs this season, finishing 3-for-5 with a trio of singles...across 15 games in September, Ballesteros is hitting .328 (20-for-61) with a .813 OPS...

The Venezuela native ranks third on the team with 73 total hits this season.

NEXT GAME

Iowa vs. Rochester

Friday, September 20, 2024

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

RHP Riley Thompson (6-4, 6.31) vs. RHP Brad Lord (2-3, 4.22)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.