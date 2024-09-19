Quero Activated on Thursday
September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(SYRACUSE, NY) - The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves on Thursday, September 19.
Catcher Edgar Quero was reinstated off Charlotte's 7-day injured list today and is active for tonight's game. The Charlotte Knights will play game three of the six-game series against the Syracuse Mets from Syracuse, NY with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. tonight from NBT Bank Stadium.
Quero, 21, was placed on Charlotte's 7-day injured list on August 17 (retroactive to August 16). In 23 games with the Knights this season, he is hitting .313 (26-for-83) with 13 runs scored, four doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI. He was promoted to the Knights from Double-A Birmingham on July 4. In 72 games this season with the Barons, Quero hit .275 (70-for-255) with 28 runs scored, 12 doubles, 12 home runs, 53 RBI and one stolen base. He was acquired by the Chicago White Sox on July 26, 2023 in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels with LHP Ky Bush in exchange for RHPs Lucas Giolito and Reynado LÃÅpez. A native of Cienfuegos, Cuba, Quero entered the 2024 season rated as the number four prospect in Chicago's system by MLB.com.
Additionally, RHP Travis Lakins was placed on Charlotte's 7-day injured list on Thursday.
