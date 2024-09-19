Troy Watson Goes 5.0 Innings as the Clippers No-Hit the Hens
September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Toledo Mud Hens and Columbus Clippers battled yet again on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field with the Clippers no hitting the Hens and taking the win 2-0.
Troy Watson earned the start as he came into this game with a 3-7 record and a 7.93 ERA this season.
Watson didn't start the day as he would've liked as he allowed a double to the first batter faced with an error on the play allowing the runner to advance to third. A single brought the runner from third home to give Columbus the early 1-0 lead. A double-off of the right field wall put runners on second and third, with still no outs. Watson was able to get out of the jam as a fielder's choice, a strikeout and a K limited the damage to just one.
The Clippers started their day with Connor Gillispie striking out the side as the Hens went down 1-2-3.
Watson had a stress-free top of the second as he pitched a 1-2-3 inning with one K. In the bottom half the Hens went down quiet again as they had their second consecutive 1-2-3 inning.
Watson only allowed a single in the top of the third with help from Ryan Vilade in right as he went airborne for the out.
The Hens looked like they were going to go down 1-2-3 once again as the first two batters of the third went down strikes but Riley Unroe walked to give the Hens their first base runner of the game. Vilade flew out to center to end the inning.
Watson then had the Clippers go down in order to start the fourth inning. Andrew Navigato was the lone base runner in the bottom half of the fourth as he was able to draw a walk along with a steal, but no one was able to bring him home.
Like the bottom of the fourth, Watson started the inning with back-to-back outs, one being a strikeout. Watson then allowed a walk, but Stephen Scott saved the day as he threw him out in an attempt to steal. In the bottom of the fifth, the Hens went down 1-2-3 for the third time tonight.
Garrett Hill then came in to pitch in the top of the sixth as he replaced Watson. Hill started his day by allowing a walk with a groundout moving the runner to second as a single later scored him to make it 2-0 Columbus.
A quiet few innings from both squads besides seeing Andrew Magno replace Hill on the mound in the top of the seventh.
Devin Sweet replaced Magno on the mound as he took care of business on his end, only allowing a walk. We entered the bottom of the ninth inning with the Hens still looking for a hit but to no avail as the Hens went down 1-2-3 to get no hit for the first time since 2015.
The Mud Hens and Clippers continue their series tomorrow with the first pitch being set for 7:05 p.m.
Notables:
Troy Watson (L, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K)
Andrew Magno (2.0 IP, K)
