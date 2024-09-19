Jacksonville Cannot Overcome Early Deficit against Gwinnett
September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A six-run first inning for Gwinnett was too much to overcome for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, who fell to the Gwinnett Stripers 9-4 in front of 6,004 fans Thursday from 121 Financial Ballpark.
Gwinnett (72-75, 37-35) scored early and often in the top of the first. With two outs, Drake Baldwin singled and Chadwick Tromp followed with a walk. With runners at first and second, Luke Williams smacked an RBI single to put the Stripers in front. Luke Waddell followed with an RBI single of his own to bring in the game's second run. With runners at first and third, Brian Anderson cracked the Stripers third straight RBI single, bringing home Williams. With two runners on, Luis Liberato (4) clobbered a three-run home run, which extended the Gwinnett lead to 6-0 over Jacksonville (70-76, 35-36).
The Jumbo Shrimp responded in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Deyvison De Los Santos (12) demolished a solo home run to make it 6-1. The blast was his 40th in Minor League Baseball in 2024 and traveled 476 ft.
Trailing 6-1, Harrison Spohn singled with two outs in the second. Jakob Marsee followed with a single advancing Spohn to second. With runners at first and second, Jared Serna laced an RBI single to make it 6-2, but he was thrown out trying to advance to second, which allowed Gwinnett to escape the inning.
Behind 6-2 in the third, De Los Santos doubled to lead off the inning. Following a strikeout, Agustin Ramirez (9) smashed a two-run home run to bring the Jumbo Shrimp deficit to two.
After seven straight dormant innings, Gwinnett's offense awoke in the ninth. Andrew Velazquez reached on a dropped third strike to begin the inning. After a flyout, Baldwin and Tromp worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Williams plated a run on a bases-loaded walk to extend the Stripers lead to three. Waddell followed with a two-run single to extend the lead to 9-4 and secure a Thursday night victory.
Jacksonville continues its six-game series with Gwinnett Friday, September 20 at 7:05 p.m. LHP Drue Hackenberg (1-0, 1.50 ERA) will start for Gwinnett. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for Roberto Clemente Community Night / Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Florida Blue and the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Join the Jumbo Shrimp as the club celebrates the 90 th birthday of Roberto Clemente and the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Friday's game is also Friday Night Lites presented by Miller with $2 12 oz. Miller Lites and $1 off all craft beer in the Craft Cave. The Jumbo Shrimp will also wear their red Jumbo Shrimp jerseys for Red Shirt Friday to honor the military. Fans who wear red can save $1 off their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or donate that $1 to charity. Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by Florida Blue.
