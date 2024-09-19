Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch Returns to Victory Field on Saturday, October 19

INDIANAPOLIS - One of Victory Field's greatest fall traditions - Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch presented by MAX Service Group, Meijer and Riley Children's Health - returns to Victory Field from 12-3 PM on Saturday, Oct. 19. The fall event includes children aged 14 and under selecting one (1) pumpkin, trunk-or-treating on the concourse, photo opportunities with Rowdie and face painting.

Admission to the event is $5 per person (children aged 2 and under are free), and all ticket proceeds benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. 2024 Knot Hole Kids Club members receive free entry by claiming their complimentary ticket here. The free tickets for 2024 Knot Hole members must be claimed using the same email address that is associated with the membership.

Concession items including soft pretzels with cheese, popcorn, water, soda and apple cider will be available for purchase behind Section 111 through cashless transactions only.

Parking for Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch at Victory Field is free and available beginning at 11:30 AM. Guests can enter the lot on the west side of the stadium off Washington Street and Maryland Street.

For more information, visit IndyIndians.com or call the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

