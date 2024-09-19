Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 19 vs. Iowa

September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs (33-38, 66-80) vs. Rochester Plates (37-34, 75-69)

Thursday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Trey Supak (4-2, 4.83) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (8-6, 5.65)

WINNER WINNER, CHICKEN (WING) DINNER: The Rochester Red Wings came out on top in their final series opener of 2024, narrowly defeating the Iowa Cubs, 4-3, on Wednesday evening in front of their home crowd at Innovative Field...C C.J. STUBBS picked up two hits in his Innovative Field debut, and SS JACKSON CLUFF homered for the eighth time with Rochester to help propel the Red Wings over the Cubs...on the mound, RHP RICO GARCIA locked up the ninth to secure his International League-leading 20th save of the season...Rochester looks to take a two games to one series lead tonight, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against Iowa RHP Trey Supak.

WIN(G) WEDNESDAY: With Wednesday night's victory over the Iowa Cubs, the Red Wings have secured their first season with a record above .500 since 2017 (80-62)...40 of those wins have come at Innovative Field, the most wins by a Red Wings team in front of the Rochester faithful since they went 45-27 in 2015.

RICO BOSCO: RHP RICO GARCIA appeared in the top of the ninth to close out the second game of the series, and threw 1.0 scoreless inning on one with two strikeouts en route to his International League-leading 20th save of the season...he is the first Red Wing to log 20 saves in a season since Bobby Korecky logged 26 in 2008...

Garcia has just one blown save this season, the fewest by any International League reliever with at least 20 saves since Norfolk's Oliver Drake went a perfect 23-for-23 in 2015.

JACK(ED)SON CLUFF: SS JACKSON CLUFF connected on his eighth home run with Rochester in the bottom of the third inning last night, giving him a career-high with a single team...Cluff also gave Rochester the lead with two outs in the bottom of the eighth with a base hit to right field, and finished 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a run scored...

This is his first three-hit game with Rochester since 5/30 against St. Paul.

RILED' UP: DH RILEY ADAMS doubled to right field to put two runners in scoring position in the second, his sixth two-bagger with Rochester this season... the California native went 1-for-2 at the plate and was hit by a pitch and added a walk in the performance...since rejoining the squad on 8/28, Adams leads the team in batting average (.292), on-base percentage (.393), OPS (.935) and home runs (3) amongst qualified players and is third on the team with eight RBI...

Adams now has 20 career doubles and 20 career home runs at the Triple-A level.

C.J. 2K: C C.J. STUBBS knocked his first hit with the Red Wings, a double to left, in the bottom of the fourth and plated the tying run in the process...the former Houston draft pick went 2-for-3 on Wednesday night with two doubles, an RBI, and two runs scored in the victory...Wednesday's performance marks Stubbs' first multi-extra-base hit game since a two-homer night on 8/10 with Double-A Harrisburg against Bowie (BAL).

RUNNIN' THRU THE SIX: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM picked up his career-high sixth win of the season last night, allowing one earned on a pair of hits while striking out two...five different Rochester pitchers have logged at least six victories in a Red Wings uniform this season, the most in a single season since 2007 (also 6 pitchers).

