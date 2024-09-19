Bulls Blank Memphis, 4-0

September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Memphis, TN - Joe Rock struck out a season-high 10 batters of seven innings, while International League leading hitter Jake Mangum had two hits and drove in two to lead the Durham Bulls past the Memphis Redbirds 4-0 at Auto Zone Park on Thursday night.

Rock (W, 7-8) permitted four hits and one walk over a season-tying seven frames to win his final start of the regular season. At one juncture, Rock whiffed four straight Redbirds' batters.

Mangum, who went 2-4 to lift his average to .315, doubled home a pair of runs in the sixth to put the Bulls (36-36) ahead 3-0.

Durham had taken a 1-0 lead over Memphis (33-37) in the second on a Tristan Peters single to right to bring home Rob Brantly. Brantly capped the scoring in the eighth by drawing a bases loaded walk.

Justin Sterner closed out Durham's eighth shutout of the season with a scoreless ninth inning, including three strikeouts.

The Bulls outhit the Redbirds 12-5 in the victory.

Mangum entered the night four points ahead of both Memphis' Matt Koperniak and Charlotte's Mark Payton, both sitting at .309. Koperniak went 1-3 to improve to .309. Payton went 3-4 in Charlotte's win at Syracuse to jump to .309.

Jacob Waguespack threw a scoreless eighth inning on his MLB rehab for Tampa Bay. Rays' outfielder Richie Palacios was 1-5 in his rebab assignment, playing the entire game in left field.

The series continues on Friday night with Jacob Lopez (4-7, 4.20) slated to oppose Memphis' Gordon Graceffo (10-8, 4.72) at 8:05 PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.