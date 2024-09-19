Bulls Blank Memphis, 4-0
September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Memphis, TN - Joe Rock struck out a season-high 10 batters of seven innings, while International League leading hitter Jake Mangum had two hits and drove in two to lead the Durham Bulls past the Memphis Redbirds 4-0 at Auto Zone Park on Thursday night.
Rock (W, 7-8) permitted four hits and one walk over a season-tying seven frames to win his final start of the regular season. At one juncture, Rock whiffed four straight Redbirds' batters.
Mangum, who went 2-4 to lift his average to .315, doubled home a pair of runs in the sixth to put the Bulls (36-36) ahead 3-0.
Durham had taken a 1-0 lead over Memphis (33-37) in the second on a Tristan Peters single to right to bring home Rob Brantly. Brantly capped the scoring in the eighth by drawing a bases loaded walk.
Justin Sterner closed out Durham's eighth shutout of the season with a scoreless ninth inning, including three strikeouts.
The Bulls outhit the Redbirds 12-5 in the victory.
Mangum entered the night four points ahead of both Memphis' Matt Koperniak and Charlotte's Mark Payton, both sitting at .309. Koperniak went 1-3 to improve to .309. Payton went 3-4 in Charlotte's win at Syracuse to jump to .309.
Jacob Waguespack threw a scoreless eighth inning on his MLB rehab for Tampa Bay. Rays' outfielder Richie Palacios was 1-5 in his rebab assignment, playing the entire game in left field.
The series continues on Friday night with Jacob Lopez (4-7, 4.20) slated to oppose Memphis' Gordon Graceffo (10-8, 4.72) at 8:05 PM ET.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 19, 2024
- Mathews Surpasses 200 Strikeout Plateau in Loss to Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- Jacksonville Cannot Overcome Early Deficit against Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Ride Six-Run First Inning to 9-4 Triumph in Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Sail Past the Mets on Thursday, 7-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Omaha Snaps 6-Game Winning Streak with 12-4 Loss in Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- WooSox' Bats Fall Quiet in 6-3 Loss to IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Bulls Blank Memphis, 4-0 - Durham Bulls
- All-Around Attack Powers Bats to 12-4 Win - Louisville Bats
- Plates Storm Back to Beat Iowa Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Iowa Drops Game Three in Rochester - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.19 - Rochester Red Wings
- Troy Watson Goes 5.0 Innings as the Clippers No-Hit the Hens - Toledo Mud Hens
- Quero Activated on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Four-Run Sixth Propels IronPigs by WooSox for Second Straight Comeback Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Fall to RailRiders, 4-1 - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Quiet Buffalo Thursday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- September 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Rochester Red Wings - Iowa Cubs
- Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch Returns to Victory Field on Saturday, October 19 - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Stumble Late in Loss to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- SWB Game Notes - September 19 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Edwin Rios Named Bats 2024 Mary E. Barney Team MVP - Louisville Bats
- Beavers Leads Tides To Seventh Straight Win - Norfolk Tides
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 19 vs. Iowa - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Launch Three Home Runs to Defeat Saints, 10-2 - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.