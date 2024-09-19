September 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Rochester Red Wings

2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs







IOWA CUBS (66-80) at ROCHESTER RED WINGS (75-69)

Thursday, September 19 - 5:05 PM CT - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

RHP Trey Supak (4-2, 4.83) vs. RHP Thad Ward (8-6, 5.65)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Rochester Red Wings play the third of a six-game series tonight at Innovative Field...it marks the final series of the International League regular season...right-hander Trey Supak is scheduled to make his 16th outing and his ninth start for the I-Cubs...right-hander Thad

Ward is slated to start for Rochester...Ward is scheduled to make his 28th start for the Red Wings.

WEDNESDAY BLUES: The Iowa Cubs fell 4-3 last night in the second game of the series at Rochester... Kevin Alcántara, Matt Shaw and Reivaj

Garcia each had two hits for the I-Cubs...starting pitcher Connor Noland worked 5.0 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in a no decision... Frankie Scalzo Jr. and Jimmy Herget each tossed a scoreless inning in relief.

20-30 VISION: Matt Shaw stole his 30th base of the season last night giving him a 20 home run and 30 stolen base season...he is one of four minor leaguers to accomplish the feat this season and the only one with at least 120 hits...Matt is one of three Cubs' prospects to have a 20-30 season since 1999, along with Pete Crow-Armstrong in 2023 and Jake Slaughter in 2022.

GOOSE EGG: The I-Cubs secured their fifth shutout win of the season Tuesday night and their first since a 1-0 victory on June 20 at Indianapolis...Iowa went 72 games in between shutouts.

NEW RECORD: With Hayden Wesneski's strikeout of Robert Hassell III in the second inning Tuesday night, Iowa set a new franchise record for strikeouts in a season surpassing the 1,393 total set in 2023...Iowa ranks second in the International League this season with 1,410 punchouts.

VS. ROCHESTER: Iowa and Rochester are matching up for a six-game series for the first time in franchise history...the I-Cubs are playing their third series against an International League East opponent following April 24-28 at Buffalo and May 14-19 at Syracuse...Iowa has gone 3-9 vs. IL east opponents.

THE JAGUAR: Outfielder and Cubs' No. 6 prospect Kevin Alcántara extended his on-base streak to 12 games last night...it marks his longest such streak since he reached in 22 straight games from June 25-July 27 of this season with Double-A Tennessee...Kevin is batting .362 (17-for-47) with seven extra-base hits and 14 RBI during that span.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa improved to 28-22 in one-run games this season with their 4-3 loss last night...the I-Cubs have played the third-most one-run games in the International League, trailing Jacksonville (Miami) and Louisville (Cincinnati).

TOP OF THE ORDER: Owen Caissie, Kevin Alcántara and Matt Shaw were the first three hitters in Iowa's batting order on Sunday and they combined to go 11-for-17 with six extra-base hits and six RBI...Shaw is the No. 1 prospect in the Cubs' system according to MLB.com with Caissie (No. 3) and Alcántara (No. 6) following.

STRUMPF ON BASE: Infielder Chase Strumpf snapped his on-base streak at 16 games Tuesday night...during the streak, Strumpf batted .280 (14-for-50) with five extra-base hits...it was tied for fifth-longest active streak in the International League and is Strumpf's second-longest of the season following a 16-game run from June 21-July 11.

BRIGHTER DAYS: After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23-Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 23-18 in their last 41 games dating back to Aug. 2...the I-Cubs last six series have been a split with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland) and a win over Toledo (Detroit), Memphis (St. Louis) and Louisville (Cincinnati)...they fell in the series at St. Paul in the first week of September.

HILLY: Outfielder Darius Hill hit his second home run of the season on Sunday afternoon...after not hitting a home run in his first 85 games of the season, Darius has hit two homers across his last 11 games.

