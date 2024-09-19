Four-Run Sixth Propels IronPigs by WooSox for Second Straight Comeback Win
September 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Trailing 3-0 into the latter half of the ballgame for a second straight night, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (67-76, 33-37) staged another frantic comeback to claim a 6-3 win over the Worcester Red Sox (77-70, 42-30) on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The WooSox got all of their offense in the fifth, breaking a scoreless ballgame open. A walk and double put two runs in scoring position before an error allowed the first run of the game to score. Reese McGuire followed with an RBI double and Phillip Sikes drove in another with a groundout to make it 3-0.
The IronPigs made their move in the seventh. The 'Pigs loaded the bases to begin the frame with Rafael Marchan driving in their first run on a fielder's choice. A sacrifice fly for Ryan McKenna then cut the deficit to one. Ethan Wilson singled Marchan over to third and then stole second to put two runners in scoring position. Jim Haley capitalized, stroking a single to right-centerfield, scoring both runners to vault the 'Pigs in front, 4-3.
Darick Hall put the game away as he socked a two-run homer in the seventh, his 15th of the season, making it 6-3.
The IronPigs bullpen was dominant down the stretch, as Jose Cuas, Tristan Garnett, and Dylan Covey (S, 3) each retired the side in order as the 'Pigs sat down the final 13 WooSox batters.
Tyler Phillips (8-5) earned the win for the 'Pigs, allowing just three runs (two earned) in six innings on three hits and two walks, striking out two.
Brad Keller (3-3) suffered the loss for the WooSox, conceding four unearned runs on five hits and two walks, striking out five.
The IronPigs and WooSox continue their series on Friday, September 20th, with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Seth Johnson (2-1, 2.70) goes for the IronPigs, matched up against Justin Hagenman (4-6, 5.03) for the WooSox.
