Redbirds Set for Kickoff to Summer Weekend May 31, June 1

May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Kids are out of school and the Memphis Redbirds are ready to celebrate with a massive Kickoff to Summer bash at AutoZone Park as the Redbirds host the cross-state rival Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).

For the first time this season, the Old Bluff in left field will be open all weekend for kids to enjoy inflatable games and face painting. The party wraps up with the famous AutoZone Park fireworks show following Saturday night's game against Nashville.

Friday, May 31 - Memphis vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Reopening of the Old Bluff: The Memphis Redbirds will be opening the Old Bluff where kids can enjoy interactive inflatables and face painters throughout the game.

Saturday, June 1 - Memphis vs. Nashville 6:35 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Pregame Plaza Party: Special hosts Latty and Courtney from KIX 106, starting at 4:30. The party includes inflatable games, music, and lawn games with special prizes for fans. Presented by Welcome to Memphis.

Reopening of the Old Bluff: The Memphis Redbirds will be opening the Old Bluff where kids can enjoy interactive inflatables and face painters throughout the game.

Redbirds Beach Towel Giveaway: Dive on in and show your team spirit poolside with the Redbirds beach towel! The first 1,500 fans will go home with a Memphis Redbirds beach towel. Presented By Welcome to Memphis

Postgame Fireworks Show: Enjoy our postgame show, presented by KIX 106. Launched up close and personal from center field, fireworks are the perfect cap for a night at a Redbirds game.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.