Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Split Doubleheader with Mets
May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split the doubleheader with the Syracuse Mets on Thursday evening. The team won the first contest 3-2 thanks to T.J. Rumfield's walk-off hit and Baron Stuart's Triple-A debut.
GAME 1 | SWB 3, SYR 2 (Walk-off)
Once again Syracuse took advantage in the first inning. A pair of hits and two errors allowed the visitors to get up 2-0 early.
The RailRiders could not get a hit off of Mets #10 prospect Blake Tidwell until the fourth frame. Oscar González recorded much more than just a hit with his third long ball of the season.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Baron Stuart was sharp in his Triple-A debut. He kept the Mets off the board for six straight innings, including facing the minimum five times.
In the bottom of the sixth, the home team tied things up. Taylor Trammell singled to get aboard and Brandon Lockridge entered in to pinch run. He used a wild pitch to get 90 feet away from home plate. Jose Rojas knocked the team's third hit of the game to score Lockridge for a 2-2 tie.
Stuart finished with seven strong innings allowing just two runs, one earned. He walked four and struck out two on 83 pitches in a complete game. The righty had the longest outing of the season for the RailRiders and the longest of his career.
Tied in the final frame Greg Allen led off with a walk. Caleb Durbin followed with a double to extend his on-base streak to 24-games. The Mets intentionally walked Oswald Peraza to load the bases. T.J. Rumfield followed with a base knock the opposite way to score the winning run. It was the RailRiders second straight walk-off and third of the season.
GAME 2 | SYR 4, SWB 2
The Mets brought the bats for another first inning. After Jose Iglesias doubled to reach, Luke Ritter launched a homer for a 2-0 advantage.
SWB got one right back in the bottom half. Caleb Durbin was hit by a pitch to reach and moved over on a wild offering and ground out. Taylor Trammell followed with an RBI single to left but was caught stealing to end the inning.
Syracuse added another off a Mike Brosseau long ball in the second and a run scoring single from Carlos Cortes in the fourth. It was 4-1 Mets.
Josh VanMeter notched the RailRiders just second hit of the game in the sixth inning. Brandon Lockridge followed with a line shot up the middle. A wild pitch allowed VanMeter to move to third and a sacrifice fly off the bat of T.J. Rumfield scored their second run of the evening.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had the tying run at the plate in the final frame, but went down swinging to end the game.
The RailRiders will continue their series against the Mets tomorrow with a 6:35 PM game at PNC Field. Righty Yoendrys Gómez will face off against MLB Rehabber David Peterson under the Friday night lights. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
31-17
